Search for missing graduate ends after younger brother leads residents to where he buried him in family backyard

A two-week search for missing Abia State University graduate Victor Uwazie ended in tragedy in Imo State after his younger brother led residents to a shallow grave in their family backyard.

Nnadede Victor Etochi Uwazie, an Abia State University graduate, went missing after returning from church.

His younger brother allegedly led residents to a shallow grave in their family backyard.

Police have moved the suspect to the Imo State CID for investigation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A search for a missing university graduate in Imo State has ended in tragedy, after his younger brother allegedly took residents to a shallow grave in the family's backyard where the young man's body was buried.

The deceased, identified as Nnadede Victor Etochi Uwazie, a recent graduate of Abia State University, was reported to have disappeared after returning from church on a Sunday about two weeks ago. Relatives and neighbours in Akurubi community, Itu, in Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area, began searching for him.

According to residents, his younger brother, Nnanyereugo Martin Uwazie, gave conflicting answers when asked about Victor's whereabouts, and then disappeared from the community himself. Some reports say some youths consulted a native doctor, who named Martin as responsible, though that claim is unverified.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Martin later returned to the village. A community source told reporters that when residents asked him again, he took them to the backyard of their family home and pointed out where he had buried his brother. "The whole community is shocked," the source said. To avoid mob action, residents handed him to the police.

Videos of the exhumation have circulated widely on social media, drawing grief and shock from residents, friends and former schoolmates. Neighbours describe Victor as easy-going and said he wondered what could have pushed his brother to take his life.

The Imo State Police Command confirmed the incident. Spokesman DSP Henry Okoye said the suspect has been moved to the State Criminal Investigation Department and is being investigated. He said that when the investigation ends, the suspect will be charged to court, and promised the case would be handled professionally so that justice is served. Police have not disclosed a motive.