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Live NBA Action: Just Two Games on the Slate Tonight

Pulse Sports Team
Pulse Sports Team 02:02 - 06 November 2026
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Tonight's NBA schedule is unusually light, featuring just two matchups that you can follow live on Sportal.bg.

The action tips off at 4:00 AM Bulgarian time as the Phoenix Suns host the Orlando Magic. Both teams currently sit 12th in their respective conferences—Orlando holds a 2-5 record in the East, while Phoenix stands at 1-5 in the West. The Suns are on the second night of a back-to-back following a 132-119 loss to Portland, and will be without Jordan Goodwin and Rasheer Fleming against the Magic.

At 5:00 AM, the Golden State Warriors welcome the Miami Heat. The Warriors occupy eighth place in the Western Conference at 5-3, riding a five-game winning streak, while Miami is ninth in the East at 3-5. Golden State remains shorthanded without Kristaps Porzingis, Moses Moody, and Jimmy Butler III, while the Heat currently have a clean bill of health with no players listed as out.

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