Lewis Hamilton to Join Fernando Alonso in Exclusive 400-Race Club in Brazil

In doing so, the British Ferrari driver will join Fernando Alonso as the only competitors in F1 history to reach the 400-start milestone. The Spaniard has tallied 444 starts across 447 race entries, while Hamilton has recorded 399 starts from 399 entries.

Since making his debut in 2007, the Briton has missed just a single race, which came late in the 2020 season. Hamilton was forced to sit out the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain after testing positive for COVID-19, just a day after sealing his seventh world championship with victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix.