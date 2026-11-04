Advertisement

Lewis Hamilton to Join Fernando Alonso in Exclusive 400-Race Club in Brazil

Pulse Sports Team
Pulse Sports Team 13:43 - 04 November 2026
Advertisement

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is set to make his 400th career start at this weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Advertisement

In doing so, the British Ferrari driver will join Fernando Alonso as the only competitors in F1 history to reach the 400-start milestone. The Spaniard has tallied 444 starts across 447 race entries, while Hamilton has recorded 399 starts from 399 entries.

Since making his debut in 2007, the Briton has missed just a single race, which came late in the 2020 season. Hamilton was forced to sit out the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain after testing positive for COVID-19, just a day after sealing his seventh world championship with victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Former Arsenal star tips Saliba to ditch Gunners for Real Madrid
Sports
05.11.2026
Former Arsenal star tips Saliba to ditch Gunners for Real Madrid
Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi during the game against Brighton.
Football
05.11.2026
Ex-Man United chief scout insists Super Eagles star can save Red Devils
Arokodare sends Eric Chelle unmissable message ahead of Super Eagles AFCON Q squad
Sports
05.11.2026
Arokodare sends Eric Chelle unmissable message ahead of Super Eagles AFCON Q squad
Cristiano Ronaldo, his mother Dolores Aveiro and wife Georgina Rodriguez
Sports
05.11.2026
Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife Georgina and mother Dolores react to Portugal retirement
Toyin Abraham issues cease-and-desist warning over alleged defamatory statements
Entertainment
05.11.2026
Toyin Abraham issues cease-and-desist warning over alleged defamatory statements
Can King Promise take Ghanaian Pop music to the promised land?
Entertainment
05.11.2026
Can King Promise take Ghanaian Pop music to the promised land?

Signing in with Google...