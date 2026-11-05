Leclerc to Clear the Air with Hamilton Following Mexico GP Clash

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has confirmed he plans to hold talks with teammate Lewis Hamilton following their opening-lap incident at the Mexico City Grand Prix, which sparked clear frustration from the Briton and raised questions over a regulatory "grey area."

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The flashpoint occurred on the first lap when Leclerc launched an attack around the outside of Turn 4. Both drivers went deep and ran wide, with Leclerc cutting across the grass at Turn 5 to take the lead. Hamilton rejoined the circuit slightly earlier but was promptly overtaken by Max Verstappen.

The stewards handed Leclerc a five-second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage. The sanction was reduced from the standard 10-second penalty on the grounds that Hamilton had also gone off track and the incident took place on the opening lap.

Ferrari chose to let their driver serve the penalty during his routine pit stop rather than executing a position swap on track, as Hamilton had fallen more than five seconds behind his teammate.

Verstappen went on to take victory ahead of Hamilton in second, while Leclerc finished fourth behind Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who sealed the championship. A late red flag had provided the seven-time world champion with an ideal opportunity to mount a late charge.

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Following the chequered flag, Leclerc addressed the tension when speaking to the media.

“We’ll definitely sit down and talk,” said Leclerc, who had flown to Monaco earlier in the week for the birth of his daughter. “I’m not sure if he was frustrated specifically with my move, because his actions were also right on the limit. I think his frustration comes from the overall sequence of events around Turns 4 and 5, the penalty, and everything else. It’s something we will definitely clear up.”

The lenient five-second penalty allowed Leclerc to build an early gap, largely neutralizing the damage of the time penalty once served in the pits. Despite pre-race event notes instructing drivers to yield any gained advantage before Turn 12, taking the shortcut across the grass gave him clear air out in front.

Asked whether the regulations ought to impose harsher punishments for similar scenarios, the Monegasque driver explained his perspective.