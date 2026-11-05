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LeBron makes history, Brown seals Eastern Conference showdown! /VIDEO/

Pulse Sports Team
Pulse Sports Team 07:35 - 05 November 2026
Jaylen Brown dropped a season-high 30 points and delivered a decisive block in the final minute to help the Philadelphia 76ers hold on for a 112-106 victory over the Detroit Pistons.
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Joel Embiid posted 26 points and 15 rebounds, while LeBron James added 13 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists for the Eastern Conference-leading Sixers, who improved to 8-1. Their only loss of the season came at home against Detroit.

Philadelphia secured the win despite an off night from Tyrese Maxey, who was held to a season-low 19 points on 5-of-16 shooting. Maxey had scored at least 26 points in every other game this season, trailing only Luka Dončić and Steph Curry with an average of 29 points per game across the NBA.

Cade Cunningham tallied 26 points, 11 assists, and seven rebounds, while Duncan Robinson added 27 for the Pistons, who moved to 6-2.

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The Sixers held a 17-point lead before Detroit mounted a late rally to trim the deficit to six. With an opportunity to make it a three-point game, Cunningham pulled up for a 3-pointer, but Brown came up with a clutch block with 37 seconds remaining to secure the win.

Early in the second quarter, LeBron James converted a left-handed floater, making the NBA's all-time leading scorer the first player in league history to reach 16,000 career field goals. 

The 41-year-old James also delivered several highlight-reel assists in the second quarter, including a no-look pass and a left-handed dime to Adem Bona.

NBA Standings:

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