700 Repentant Boko Haram Members: Lawyer drags federal government to court over reintegration policy

Lawyer Maxwell Opara says he will approach the Federal High Court to challenge the reintegration of over 700 repentant Boko Haram members.

Lawyer Maxwell Opara says he will approach the Federal High Court to stop the policy.

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He argues that reintegrating over 700 former fighters violates Nigeria’s criminal justice system.

The Federal Government is implementing the programme under Operation Safe Corridor.

Opara also called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to probe funds used for the programme.

A Nigerian lawyer, Maxwell Opara, has said he will drag the Federal Government to court over its plan to reintegrate more than 700 repentant insurgents into society, describing the move as unlawful and unjust.

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Opara, speaking during an interview on Arise News, said he would approach the Federal High Court of Nigeria to challenge what he called a violation of Nigeria’s criminal justice system.

Reintegration of Repentant Terrorists Is Fraud - Opara



We will be approaching the Federal High Court to stop this insanity of reintegrating repentant terrorists into communities. Coercion of individuals to carry out crimes is not a valid defence. There are no communities for… pic.twitter.com/uuzj9Ris9W — ARISE NEWS (@ARISEtv) April 17, 2026

His comments come as the Nigerian military reintegrated over 700 former fighters linked to Boko Haram following their participation in a deradicalisation programme under Operation Safe Corridor.

“I shall be approaching the Federal High Court to stop this madness. We can’t continue like this,” Opara said, arguing that the process bypasses established legal procedures.

Lawyer Maxwell Opara

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According to him, Nigeria’s laws are clear on how criminal matters should be handled, stressing that suspects must be investigated, charged to court and, where found guilty, convicted before any form of release can be considered.

He said the only legal pathways available after conviction are either a discontinuation of the case by the Attorney General or a presidential pardon, adding that the current reintegration process does not clearly fall under either category.

“The representative of the army said it was not amnesty, then we ask—what is that?” he queried.

Opara also criticised the timeline of the rehabilitation process, questioning how individuals accused of serious crimes could be returned to society within months.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

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“Our soldiers risk their lives… some even lost theirs trying to apprehend these people, and after six months, we are told they have repented and will be reintegrated,” he said.

He further raised concerns about the practicality of reintegration, asking which communities would receive the former fighters, particularly as many affected communities have been displaced into internally displaced persons camps.

Describing the programme as “an epitome of fraud,” Opara said he would also invite the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to investigate funds spent on the reintegration process.