Lance Stroll to Miss Brazil Media Day Due to Viral Infection

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll will sit out Thursday's traditional media duties ahead of the São Paulo Grand Prix. The Canadian is still recovering from a viral infection contracted during the Mexico City race weekend.

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Stroll suffered an early retirement at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, with symptoms developing shortly afterwards. The team chose to excuse him from paddock duties at Interlagos as a precautionary measure to grant him maximum rest.

His place in the second official drivers' press conference will be taken by teammate Fernando Alonso, who will step in for the additional media duties.

Aston Martin issued an official statement outlining Stroll's condition:

"Lance will miss today's media day as he continues to recover from a viral infection contracted in Mexico. His recovery is progressing well, and we are fully confident he will be back in the paddock on Friday."

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The Canadian is not the only driver struck down by illness during this grueling leg of the season between Mexico and Brazil. The demanding Formula 1 travel schedule has frequently led to fatigue and illness across both drivers and team personnel.

Last week, Kimi Antonelli and Valtteri Bottas both missed media day in Mexico City due to illness, while Sergio Perez fell unwell on Friday, forcing him to call off fan and press engagements.