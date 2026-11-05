40-year-old British content creator who moved to Nigeria after marriage dies with unborn daughter

40-year-old British content creator who moved to Nigeria after marriage dies with unborn daughter

40-year-old British content creator who moved to Nigeria after marriage dies with unborn daughter

A 40-year-old British content creator, Claire Chadwick, has died alongside her unborn baby girl in Nigeria after suffering medical complications at 37 weeks of pregnancy.

Claire Chadwick, 40, relocated from Wales to Nigeria after marrying her husband, Ibrahim, and built a social media following through their TikTok videos.

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Her sister, Shannon, remembered her as a funny, strong-minded woman who loved dancing and never worried about other people's opinions.

Claire's family launched a £10,000 GoFundMe appeal to bring her and her unborn daughter back to the UK for burial after their deaths in Nigeria.

Chadwick, who was originally from Cardiff, Wales, reportedly died from septic shock after her baby died in the womb.

She had spent recent years living in Nigeria with her husband, Ibrahim, after relocating to the country to build a life with him.

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The couple attracted thousands of followers on social media through videos that documented their relationship, married life, faith and food challenges.

Their content gave followers a glimpse into their experiences as an intercultural couple and their life together in Nigeria.

News of Chadwick's death has left her family and social media followers heartbroken, with her sister, Shannon Chadwick, describing her as a woman with a vibrant personality and a strong sense of independence.

Speaking about her late sister, Shannon said Claire loved dancing, making jokes and expressing herself without worrying about other people's opinions.

"She was funny, loved dancing and being silly, and never particularly cared what anyone thought of her," she stated.

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The family is now making arrangements to bring Claire and her unborn daughter back to the United Kingdom for burial.

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In a GoFundMe appeal titled 'Bringing Claire home', launched on October 30, Shannon explained that the family was struggling with the unexpected financial and administrative responsibilities involved in repatriating their loved ones.

The fundraiser initially had a target of £10,000 to cover the legal and official costs of bringing their bodies back to Britain.

However, the fundraiser had surpassed its initial target, with more than £10,000 raised from hundreds of donors at the time of reporting.

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