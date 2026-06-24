'I'd date Bimbo if she was single': Every time Timini and Bimbo have sparked relationship rumours

Timini Egbuson's latest comments about Bimbo Ademoye have reignited dating rumours. Here's a look at the moments that convinced fans they might be more than friends.

Timini Egbuson's resurfaced interview has reignited dating rumours involving Bimbo Ademoye.

The pair have repeatedly joked about relationships, marriage, and even having children together.

Fans remain unconvinced by claims they're "just friends" after years of public teasing.

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A resurfaced interview clip has reignited one of Nollywood's longest-running will-they-won't-they storylines. In the video, Timini Egbuson was asked which co-star he'd date if given the chance. After initially drawing a blank, he landed on one name:

"Maybe Bimbo Ademoye, but she's in a relationship, so maybe when something happens, and she's single, we can." It's a familiar answer, because this isn't the first time, second time, or even the fifth time these two have danced around the question.

How it started

It started, as far as the public record shows, with on-screen chemistry that refused to stay on screen. The pair have starred together in The Kujus, Breaded Life, Big Love, Reel Love, Kamsi, Love Is Yellow and more, and their romantic scenes consistently drew more reaction than the films themselves.

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Timini and Bimbo Ademoye in Breaded Life

By August 2024, things escalated. Timini posted a video of the pair in bed together, hinting at a "big announcement," before later joking on Instagram that he'd "made a baby" with Bimbo and asking fans to watch out for a naming ceremony. It was, by most accounts, a joke wrapped around just enough ambiguity to set timelines on fire.

Bimbo has played her part too. In February this year, weeks after reports of her alleged split from media personality VJ Adams, she jokingly set marriage "conditions" for Timini, telling him she'd only marry him if his film Love and New Notes crossed ₦500 million at the box office, and that they'd only have children once it hit ₦1 billion.

Then came last weekend. The pair arrived hand-in-hand at the Lafarge Africa rebranding ceremony in Lagos, walking in together, smiling, and chatting closely throughout the event. Bimbo captioned the moment "I got a parking lot and my favourite TV guy." Fans, predictably, lost it.

Timini and Bimbo at the Lafarge event that took place over the weekend

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That moment bled directly into this week's developments. Bimbo posted new images from the event, including one where she and Timini appeared visibly cosy. When a fan commented, "If you guys don't get married, I will cry," she replied, "You will not cry in Jesus name," which is not quite a confirmation, but far from a denial either.

Add the resurfaced interview clip into that mix, and it's easy to see why fans aren't accepting "just friends" anymore. We wait to see whether this is a years-long slow burn finally catching up to itself, or just two actors who understand exactly how much attention this storyline generates and choose to exploit it every time.