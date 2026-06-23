Why Lagos closed Oshodi market (+ 5 alternative markets to visit)

The crowded Oshodi axis, which has been the main focus of recent government clean-up and traffic control efforts.

The crowded Oshodi axis, which has been the main focus of recent government clean-up and traffic control efforts.

The Lagos State Government has shut down Oshodi Resettlement Market after a violent clash between traders and KAI officials. Here's what happened, why the market was closed, and where shoppers can buy similar goods.

SUMMARY

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Lagos State shut the Oshodi Resettlement Market after traders attacked KAI sanitation officers and vandalised government vehicles.

The market remains closed with no reopening date while authorities investigate the violence and hunt for suspects.

Displaced shoppers are advised to use alternative markets like Tejuosho, Balogun, Arena, and Idumota.

The Lagos State Government has ordered the immediate closure of the Oshodi Resettlement Market following a violent confrontation between traders and state environmental enforcement officers that left government vehicles damaged.

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The incident has now sparked a fresh crackdown on attacks against public officials.

For many Lagos residents, the closure is more than just another enforcement action. The market is one of the city's busiest shopping centres, attracting thousands of buyers daily for clothing, footwear, bags, household items and other affordable goods.

With the market now shut indefinitely, shoppers and traders alike are left wondering what happens next.

Why was the Oshodi resettlement market closed?

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab [THISDAYLIVE]

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According to the Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, the incident occurred during a routine enforcement operation carried out by officials of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), popularly known as KAI.

The exercise was aimed at removing environmental offenders, suspected hoodlums and street beggars around the Oshodi axis as part of the state's ongoing sanitation and public order campaign.

However, the operation reportedly escalated when traders at the Oshodi Resettlement Market allegedly obstructed the officials from carrying out arrests.

The confrontation quickly turned violent.

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The state government said some traders and suspects attacked the enforcement officers while operational vehicles belonging to the agency were vandalised during the chaos.

In response, the government ordered the immediate closure of the market pending the outcome of investigations.

Lagos State government begins Oshodi market investigation

A typical busy day at a Lagos open-air market, showing how central these hubs are for daily shoppers.

Wahab said authorities have launched an investigation to identify everyone involved in the attack.

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He stressed that Lagos maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards assaults on enforcement officers and warned that attacks on government personnel or destruction of public property would not be tolerated.

So far, the state government has not announced when the market will reopen.

That means traders may remain locked out until investigations are concluded and the government is satisfied that order has been restored.

READ MORE: How to haggle in a Nigerian market like a pro

What this means for traders and shoppers

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The shutdown will immediately impact hundreds of traders who depend on the market for daily income.

It also disrupts shopping plans for residents who rely on Oshodi’s competitive prices.

While temporary market closures often have an immediate economic impact on traders, they can also force customers to explore nearby markets for similar goods.

5 alternative Lagos markets to visit instead of Oshodi

Alternative markets to shop from

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If you're planning to shop in the coming days, these Lagos markets offer many of the same products sold at Oshodi Resettlement Market:

1. Tejuosho Market (Yaba)

Popular for fashion items, ready-to-wear clothing, shoes, bags, fabrics and accessories. The modern shopping complex also offers a more organised shopping environment.

2. Balogun Market (Lagos Island)

One of Nigeria's largest commercial markets, Balogun is known for wholesale and retail shopping.

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Buyers can find clothing, footwear, cosmetics, jewellery, fabrics, household items and imported products at competitive prices.

3. Arena Market (Oshodi)

Located within the Oshodi axis, Arena Market remains a convenient option for shoppers looking for fashion items, shoes, accessories and general merchandise without travelling far.

4. Idumota Market

A favourite destination for bulk buyers and retailers, Idumota offers everything from household goods and electronics to cosmetics, clothing and everyday essentials.

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5. Computer Village (Ikeja)

For shoppers who visited Oshodi primarily for mobile phones, accessories or electronics, Computer Village remains the state's largest technology marketplace.

READ ALSO: 5 Places to Swap Your Phones for New Ones in Lagos

Why Lagos continues market enforcement

The closure of Oshodi Resettlement Market reflects Lagos State's broader effort to enforce environmental sanitation laws, improve public safety and curb activities linked to street trading, illegal settlements and criminality around major commercial hubs.

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In recent months, the government has intensified enforcement operations across several parts of the state, arguing that cleaner and safer public spaces require strict compliance with environmental regulations.

Officials have repeatedly warned that markets found obstructing enforcement activities or harbouring criminal elements could face sanctions, including temporary closure.

What happens next?

For now, Oshodi Resettlement Market will remain closed while investigations continue.

The Lagos State Government says those responsible for attacking enforcement officers and damaging government property will be identified and prosecuted.