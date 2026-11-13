New Music Friday: songs to check out featuring Patoranking, DJ Tunez, TI Blaze, Timaya and more

Wande Coal drops his first solo single since KING COAL, while Patoranking and Olamide team up for a Lagos party anthem. Explore this week's festive Friday music releases featuring DJ Tunez, Zinoleesky, and more.

Detty December keeps creeping onto the Friday list. Wande Coal returns with his first solo single since KING COAL, DJ Tunez shows two sides of himself on In Tunez We Trust Vol. 1, and Patoranking and Olamide go straight for the Lagos party crowd. Timaya, Kcee and Zinoleesky round out a week that leans festive and mostly familiar.

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DJ Tunez ft Shoday - Na Money

From In Tunez We Trust Vol. 1, 'Na Money' explores wealth, luxury and the role of money in relationships through playful lyrics and energetic rhythms. It sounds like the kind of record you would expect from Wizkid's DJ, and Shoday delivers a strong verse.

Patoranking ft Olamide - Welcome to Lagos

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Released on November 10, this Afro-dancehall anthem celebrates Lagos nightlife and the luxury lifestyle, and it is built for the party. Patoranking is on solid ground, while Olamide sounds slightly off. It is nothing that sinks the record.

Wande Coal - Kowope

Released on November 12, 'Kowope' reunites Wande Coal with producer Juls and is his first solo single since the album KING COAL. It is an enjoyable Afrobeats and Afropop record, though not a spectacular one.

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DJ Tunez ft Tay Iwar, Mannywellz, Kemuel - Simple Things

The closing record on In Tunez We Trust Vol. 1 trades club tempo for relaxed alternative R&B melodies and warm, minimalist percussion. It reads as Tunez showing his versatility, and the R&B holds up well.

Ayo Maff ft Naira Marley - Take Away

Released on November 13, 'Take Away' is the first official collaboration between Ayo Maff and Marlian Music founder Naira Marley. The pairing does not work. Their sounds do not sit well together, and Naira Marley comes across as out of place.

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Zinoleesky - Omo Ologo

The defiant opener for his forthcoming Euphoria EP, 'Omo Ologo ' turns adversity, pressure and setbacks into a statement of resilience and self-belief. The street-pop influences are intact and there is little to fault.

Timaya - Never

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Released today and backed by the #NeverDanceChallenge, with comedian Real Warri Pikin featured in the promo. It is an energetic Afro-dancehall record, but the sound feels made for another era. Listeners drawn to a retro style will get the most from it.

Ruger ft Odumodublvck - DRTY

The first official collaboration between the two, released on November 11, blends Afro-dancehall melodies with Nigerian hip-hop. It is not a bad song, just a different vibe from what Ruger usually offers, and it may take some adjusting to.

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T.I. Blaze - Lucid

From his seven-track EP, The Blueprint, released today. T.I. Blaze takes a more deliberate step toward defining himself as a melodic storyteller, drawing on his environment and the emotions of navigating life. The perspective is personal and relatable.

Kcee - Festival

His final single of the year and official Christmas anthem, blending Afrobeats with Ogene-infused highlife. It is good in certain circles and an obvious pick for festive playlists.

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