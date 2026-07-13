‘What if I'm not popping again?’ — Nigerian artist opens up about his biggest fear in music

Shoday has opened up about his fear of losing relevance in music, revealing the anxiety that comes with success and admitting he has considered quitting.

Shoday says his biggest fear is losing relevance after achieving success in music.

The singer admitted he has considered quitting during difficult periods in his career.

He said his breakthrough convinces him that music is his purpose despite the doubts.

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Singer Shoday has opened up about the anxiety that follows success in the music industry, admitting that his biggest insecurity is the fear of waking up one day to find his songs no longer connecting with audiences.

Speaking in an interview with Wahala Podcast that has been circulating online, the singer described the mental weight that comes with watching former acts struggle to maintain relevance after their peak moments.

Shoday | Credit: X/@official_shoday

"My biggest insecurities, I always have anxiety. What if I'm not popping again? Like what will happen to me? What if the music is not working again? When I see people that they've once had an era and now I see them struggling to just live; whenever I wake up, those things used to bother me," he said.

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He added that the thought of losing everything he had built through music was something he found genuinely distressing, describing it as a fear he had carried for a while.

When asked whether he had ever considered walking away from music entirely, he admitted the thought had crossed his mind more than once.

“My biggest insecurity is waking up one day and realizing my songs aren’t popping anymore.” — singer Shoday pic.twitter.com/2dmfzjLIHo — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) July 13, 2026

"There are sometimes that everything feels like it's not working and you're just like, let me just quit and go," he said, adding that the experience of creating music only to feel it land poorly was one of the more demoralising parts of the process.

"Sometimes you draw people who don't like it and it makes you go, let me just stop. Let me go and do something else."

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What has kept him from following through on those moments, he said, is a belief that his success so far was not accidental.

Shoday

"If this is not my calling or purpose, I'm not even supposed to blow up in the first place," he said, framing his viral songs as evidence of a larger purpose rather than luck.

Shoday rose to wider recognition on the back of songs that gained significant traction online, establishing him as one of the more promising voices in Nigeria's contemporary Afrobeats and Afropop space.

His comments reflect a vulnerability that few artists at his level speak about openly. The gap between achieving a breakthrough and sustaining it is one of the music industry's least discussed pressures, particularly in a space as competitive and fast-moving as Nigerian music.

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