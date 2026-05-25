Chief Godwin Chinedu Adimike, the 53-year-old Abuja businessman murdered at his Hassan Adamu Street residence.

Chief Godwin Chinedu Adimike, the 53-year-old Abuja businessman murdered at his Hassan Adamu Street residence.

21-year-old NYSC member, 4 others arrested for stabbing billionaire father to death in Abuja over money dispute

Multi-billionaire Chief Godwin Adimike stabbed to death in his elite Guzape home. His 21-year-old NYSC son is in custody as police probe viral clubbing and stinginess rumours.

SUMMARY

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Multi-billionaire businessman and Alaba International market merchant, Chief Godwin Adimike, was found stabbed to death at his luxury residence on Hassan Adamu Street in Abuja's elite Guzape district.

The FCT Police have detained five suspects, including the deceased's 21-year-old son, a serving NYSC member who allegedly managed his father's real estate ventures in Abuja.

While trending social media reports allege the son stabbed his father following a midnight clubbing dispute over money and "stinginess", the Adimike family has strongly rejected these claims as unverified, urging the public to await official police findings

Residents of Abuja’s upscale Guzape district have been left shaken following the brutal murder of 53-year-old multi-billionaire business tycoon and philanthropist Chief Godwin Chinedu Lucky Adimike.

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The prominent electronics importer and real estate mogul, popularly known as Egonaejeije Na Awka-Etiti, was discovered dead in a pool of his own blood at his upscale residence at Number 3, Hassan Adamu Street, in the early hours of Friday, May 15, 2026.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has launched a full-scale homicide investigation into the gruesome killing.

According to the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, operatives responded to a distress call and rushed the billionaire to Karu General Hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

Five suspects have been detained in connection with the incident, including the deceased's 21-year-old son, who is a serving member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

According to the circulating claims, a heated argument allegedly broke out between Chief Adimike and his corps member son, who was reportedly handling some of his father’s real estate ventures in Abuja.

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Social media accounts claim the 21-year-old returned home around 1:00 AM from a nightclub, accompanied by two women.

A confrontation ensued, during which the son allegedly accused his wealthy father of being "stingy" with money, citing the fact that his friends’ less affluent fathers buy cars for their children.

Late Abuja billionaire Chief Godwin Chinedu Lucky Adimike smiling during a vacation in Europe, prior to his tragic death in Guzape.

The billionaire, known throughout Lagos’ Alaba International Market as a major trader, allegedly fired back, accusing the young man of financial mismanagement, extravagance, and wasting business funds.

The altercation reportedly turned violent, culminating in the son allegedly stabbing his father three times in front of the female guests, leaving him to die on the spot.

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However, the Adimike family has issued a strong public warning against the wave of speculation.

In an official statement, the family dismissed the viral social media details regarding the clubbing and specific financial arguments as misleading, unverified, and unsupported by the ongoing police investigation.

While mourning the heartbreaking loss of the philanthropist, who was widely celebrated for donating millions to empower widows and youth in his hometown of Awka-Etiti, Anambra State, the family urged the public to exercise restraint, show respect, and allow the law to uncover the real facts.

"The Adimike Family wishes to strongly caution the public against the growing wave of misinformation, speculation and false narratives being circulated across social media regarding the tragic circumstances surrounding his death," the statement read.

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Authorities have yet to announce formal charges against any suspect, and police have not publicly confirmed the circumstances surrounding Adimike’s death or the motive being circulated online.

This horrific incident closely echoes a growing national concern regarding severe domestic violence and the breakdown of family structures across Nigeria.

It comes just months after an Ebonyi man allegedly killed his own mother and was subsequently banished by his community.

While the Ebonyi incident triggered immediate traditional justice and communal banishment over the ultimate cultural taboo, this high-profile Abuja case highlights a stark, modern friction point: high-society wealth, generational funding disputes, and tragic violence within elite spaces.