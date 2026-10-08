From organic street connection & mass acceptance to new horizons, Kurdi Klymax delivers impressive ‘Imperfect Music (Extended)’

Some music is made to entertain. Some is made to impress. And then there’s music that feels like someone quietly handing you the pages of their diary and saying, “Here. Maybe you’ll find yourself somewhere in this & find the energy within it to elevate”. Kurdi Klymax’s Imperfect Music (Extended) feels like the latter.

More than a collection of songs, the project is a time capsule, a musical record of a period when life was anything but easy. It was born out of struggle, uncertainty, self-doubt, and the search for a way forward. Instead of pretending those moments never happened, Kurdi documented them. Song by song, feeling by feeling, he turned a difficult chapter of his life into something tangible.

And somewhere along the way, those deeply personal records stopped belonging to him alone.

That may be the most powerful thing about Imperfect Music (Extended). What started as Kurdi trying to make sense of his own life eventually became something other people could lean on. Listeners have reached out to tell him that the music helped them through difficult moments, kept them company while getting ready for the day, or gave language to emotions they couldn't quite put into words themselves.

His story became part of theirs.

The organic love and mileage the project has gathered from the streets speaks to that connection. There is something different about music that doesn't try too hard to be perfect, music that simply tells the truth. And perhaps that is why Imperfect Music (Extended) has continued to resonate. It doesn't pretend to have all the answers. It simply documents what it felt like to be searching for them.

Looking back, Kurdi says he has a strange kind of gratitude for the person he was when he made these songs. Not gratitude for the pain itself, but for what eventually came from it.

As he puts it:

“Imperfect Music (Extended) is a collection of everything I made during a particular period of my life when things were extremely difficult. These songs are pieces of that time — my struggles, my doubts, the things I was trying to figure out, and the life I was trying to survive.

Looking back now, I’m _genuinely grateful for that version of myself. Not because I’m grateful that I suffered, but because that version of me created something that now means so much to other people.

I get to hear from people every day who tell me that my music helps them through their own struggles, that they listen to it when they’re getting ready for the day, when they’re trying to keep going, or when they simply need to hear someone put their own feelings into words.

That’s what this project means to me.

It’s not the end of those stories, and it’s not me saying I’ll never make music about those experiences again. My life has a hundred years of stories in it, and this project is only a small piece of that — one particular period that I happened to document through music.

For the people listening to it now, I hope these songs become timestamps too. Maybe right now, you hear yourself in them because you’re living through something similar. But years from now, I hope you can return to these songs and remember exactly where you were when you heard them, and realise that you made it somewhere else.”

That last thought might be the heart of the entire project.

Because music has a strange relationship with time. A song can meet you in the middle of your worst moment, sit beside you while you figure things out, and then years later transport you straight back to that exact version of yourself. Imperfect Music (Extended) is built around that idea of memory and growth. The songs document who Kurdi was during a particular chapter, but they also leave room for everything he hasn't experienced yet.

For someone listening today, the project might sound like a reflection of where they are right now, uncertain, overwhelmed, searching, or simply trying to keep moving.

Years from now, those same songs might mean something completely different. They might become reminders. Reminders of the person they were. The things they survived. The places they came from. And, most importantly, the distance between then and now.

That is what makes Imperfect Music (Extended) more than a collection of imperfect songs from an imperfect period. It is a timestamp. A snapshot of one version of Kurdi Klymax, preserved in sound, emotion, and memory, while life continues to write the chapters that come after it.

And perhaps the entire project can be summed up in four simple words:

“I was there. Now I’m here.”

'Imperfect Music (Extended)' is now out everywhere on Digital Music Stores!