Mystery surrounds the health issues keeping the Latvian center away from Golden State, leading him to consider stepping away from the NBA despite a two-year contract as the franchise explores trade options

Kristaps Porziņgis' future remains shrouded in uncertainty and mystery. According to ESPN, the Golden State Warriors have decided to withhold pay from the center's $20 million salary, as he remains away from team activities due to unresolved health issues—a situation dating back to his championship-winning stint alongside Neemias Queta with the Boston Celtics.

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During the offseason, the Latvian international signed a two-year, $40 million deal with the Bay Area franchise, which includes just $3 million guaranteed for the 2027-28 season. However, Porziņgis has yet to suit up for the Warriors. According to The Athletic, he has even contemplated stepping away from the NBA, though he has not made any public announcement nor does he currently plan to challenge the team's decision to withhold his pay, a stance shared by the players' association (NBPA).

The health struggles for the 10-year veteran, originally selected fourth overall in the 2015 NBA draft, trace back to the tail end of his tenure in Boston. Porziņgis had previously disclosed a diagnosis of postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), though the condition was recently called into question. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr mentioned in an interview that Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh "said it wasn't actually POTS," remarks Kerr later retracted. Last regular season, the one-time All-Star (2018) appeared in just 17 games for Atlanta and 15 for Golden State.

Away from team facilities since late September, Porziņgis met in mid-October with Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy and vice president of player health and performance Rick Celebrini. At the time, the organization stated that the big man would remain "around the team," though that has not materialized publicly. In October, Porziņgis posted a statement addressing his condition, later clarifying that he does not have HIV or AIDS.

"Hey everyone. I am working with doctors and specialists to figure out how to get back to full health as soon as possible. Honestly, I'm feeling better and better. I just need to stay patient and believe that soon I'll be feeling great again. It has definitely been frustrating dealing with health issues that are difficult to pinpoint precisely, on top of the injuries throughout my career, but we will overcome this. Health is wealth. Thank you for all the support."

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NBA contracts are typically fully guaranteed even through medical issues, unless a franchise determines that a player is in breach of contract. The situation draws parallels to Ben Simmons' dispute with the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2021-22 season, which eventually resulted in a trade to the Brooklyn Nets and a subsequent financial settlement.