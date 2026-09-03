Bus driver reportedly slumps, dies while carrying passengers in Ibadan

A commercial bus driver identified as Ibrahim reportedly slumped and died while carrying passengers after his vehicle stopped near Apete Garage in Ibadan.

A commercial bus driver identified as Ibrahim reportedly slumped and died near Apete Garage in Ibadan.

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He was reportedly conveying passengers along the Apete-Sango route when his bus stopped around 6:30pm.

The driver reportedly alighted to check the vehicle before suddenly collapsing.

The cause of death has not been established, while police said the incident had not been reported to them at the time of the report.

A commercial bus driver identified as Ibrahim has reportedly slumped and died while conveying passengers in Ibadan, Oyo State.

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The incident occurred on Tuesday evening, September 1, near Apete Garage in Ido Local Government Area of the state.

According to reports, Ibrahim was operating along the Apete-Sango route and was returning from Sango with passengers when the incident happened at about 6:30pm.

The bus reportedly stopped moving shortly after crossing Apete Bridge, prompting the driver to alight and check what was wrong with the vehicle.

Some passengers were also said to have come down to help push the bus.

However, while trying to inspect the vehicle, Ibrahim reportedly suddenly slumped and died before he could be taken to a hospital.

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Fellow commercial drivers and residents reportedly gathered at the scene after the incident, while the passengers were left to find alternative means of transportation.

The cause of the driver’s death had not been established as of the time of reporting.

New Telegraph also reported that the incident had not been reported to the police. The newspaper said the spokesperson for the Oyo State Police Command, Olayinka Ayanlade, confirmed that the command had not received a report on the incident.

The death has drawn attention because it occurred while the driver was carrying passengers and attempting to deal with a problem with his vehicle.

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