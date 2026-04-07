Shock as Kebbi Assembly Speaker Muhammad Usman Zuru dies in Egypt after mysterious illness

The Kebbi State Assembly Speaker, Muhammad Usman Zuru, has died in Egypt after a brief illness.

The Kebbi State Assembly Speaker, Muhammad Usman Zuru, has died in Egypt after a brief illness.

The Kebbi State Assembly Speaker, Muhammad Usman Zuru, has died in Egypt after a brief illness. The seasoned lawmaker, who rose from Deputy Speaker to Speaker in 2023, was known for local initiatives and legislative leadership.

The Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, Muhammad Usman Zuru, has died in Egypt, where he was receiving medical treatment.

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Zuru passed away on Monday night after battling an undisclosed illness, according to sources close to the Kebbi State Government . Details surrounding his condition were not immediately made public.

Until his death, he represented Zuru Constituency and served as Speaker of the state assembly, a position he assumed in June 2023 following the inauguration of the 10th Assembly.

Confirming the development, an aide to the governor on communication and strategy, Idris Zuru, described the news as shocking .

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He said, “the death of the Speaker came to us as a rude shock. It is a painful loss not only to Kebbi State but to the entire nation.”

Further announcements are expected from both the state government and the family in the coming days.

Who is Muhammad Usman Zuru?

Late Muhammad Usman Zuru

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Personal Profile

Full Name: Muhammad Usman Zuru Constituency: Zuru State: Kebbi State Profession: Politician, Lawmaker Last Position Held: Speaker, Kebbi State House of Assembly

Muhammad Usman Zuru was a Nigerian politician and lawmaker who served as the Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly until he died in 2026.

Zuru represented Zuru Constituency in the Kebbi State House of Assembly, where he built a reputation as a grassroots politician.

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He began as a lawmaker representing Zuru Constituency in the Kebbi State House of Assembly and became Deputy Speaker in 2021 after a leadership shake-up in the assembly. In June 2023, he was elected Speaker of the 10th Kebbi State Assembly, gaining strong support from fellow lawmakers.

Zuru died in April 2026 in an Egyptian hospital after a period of illness, bringing an end to his political career and public service.

In 2025, he provided cash assistance to 200 individuals with disabilities in his constituency with 20,000 naira each.

Emir of Zuru Emirate Alhaju Sanusi Mikailu