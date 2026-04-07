Shock as Kebbi Assembly Speaker Muhammad Usman Zuru dies in Egypt after mysterious illness
The Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, Muhammad Usman Zuru, has died in Egypt, where he was receiving medical treatment.
Zuru passed away on Monday night after battling an undisclosed illness, according to sources close to the Kebbi State Government. Details surrounding his condition were not immediately made public.
Until his death, he represented Zuru Constituency and served as Speaker of the state assembly, a position he assumed in June 2023 following the inauguration of the 10th Assembly.
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Confirming the development, an aide to the governor on communication and strategy, Idris Zuru, described the news as shocking.
He said, “the death of the Speaker came to us as a rude shock. It is a painful loss not only to Kebbi State but to the entire nation.”
Further announcements are expected from both the state government and the family in the coming days.
Who is Muhammad Usman Zuru?
Personal Profile
Full Name: Muhammad Usman Zuru
Constituency: Zuru
State: Kebbi State
Profession: Politician, Lawmaker
Last Position Held: Speaker, Kebbi State House of Assembly
Muhammad Usman Zuru was a Nigerian politician and lawmaker who served as the Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly until he died in 2026.
Zuru represented Zuru Constituency in the Kebbi State House of Assembly, where he built a reputation as a grassroots politician.
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He began as a lawmaker representing Zuru Constituency in the Kebbi State House of Assembly and became Deputy Speaker in 2021 after a leadership shake-up in the assembly. In June 2023, he was elected Speaker of the 10th Kebbi State Assembly, gaining strong support from fellow lawmakers.
Zuru died in April 2026 in an Egyptian hospital after a period of illness, bringing an end to his political career and public service.
In 2025, he provided cash assistance to 200 individuals with disabilities in his constituency with 20,000 naira each.
Zuru advocated for media collaboration to improve transparency and public awareness of legislative activities and supported infrastructure and development efforts in Zuru Emirate, particularly road projects aimed at boosting trade and connectivity.