Katsina plans mass wedding for 1,000 couples as Nigerians question government priorities

The state government's maiden welfare initiative will unite 2,000 individuals on April 25, even as armed bandits terrorise nearby communities.

The Katsina State Government has announced a mass wedding ceremony for at least 1,000 couples drawn from all 34 local government areas, describing the initiative as a bid to ease the financial burden of marriage on the state's most vulnerable residents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The event, scheduled for April 25, 2026, will bring together 2,000 individuals, including widows, orphans, and economically disadvantaged people who, officials say, have long been willing to marry but unable to afford it.

Malam Aminu Usman, popularly known as Abu-Ammar, Director General of the Katsina State Hisbah Board

The Director General of the Katsina State Hisbah Board, Malam Abu-Ammar, made the announcement during a livelihood support and counselling training session on Thursday.

He said the programme was conceived as part of the government's efforts to reduce conditions that breed social vices.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Many widows, orphans, and vulnerable individuals are unable to get married despite their willingness due to socioeconomic challenges," he said.

Katsina State Commissioner for Women Affairs, A'isha Malumfashi.

The Katsina State Commissioner for Women Affairs, A'isha Malumfashi, added that all 1,000 couples had already undergone medical screening and compatibility verification ahead of the ceremony.

The government has promised support packages for both brides and grooms, though the total budget for the event has not been disclosed.

The announcement, however, comes at a fraught moment for the state. Just hours before it was made public, armed bandits reportedly issued a written ultimatum to communities in Kankia Local Government Area, demanding 700 cows and 1,000 sheep within four days or face violent raids.

Advertisement

Advertisement

More and more residents of Katsina communities continue to be displaced from their homes in a bid to flee terrorist attacks

Threat letters were delivered around April 6 to villages including Rimaye and Sukunturi, sparking a wave of displacement as residents fled their homes in panic.

The demands were not made to individuals but to entire communities, underscoring how deeply entrenched and organised the banditry problem has become in parts of the state.

The contrast between the two developments has not been lost on observers.

Bandits continue to attack villages in Katsina

Advertisement

Advertisement

A government mobilising resources for a large-scale celebration of matrimony while communities within its borders are being extorted and emptied by armed groups raises uncomfortable questions about where official urgency truly lies.

The mass wedding may reflect genuine compassion for the poor and socially marginalised, and that should not be entirely dismissed.

However, welfare gestures ring hollow when the people they are meant to serve cannot safely remain in their own homes.