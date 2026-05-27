221 Nigerians rescued, 317 terrorists killed in one month — Nigerian Army reveal May operations
The operations spanned six military theatres across the country, including the North-East, North-West, North-Central and Niger Delta.
Defence Headquarters says troops also recovered weapons, destroyed illegal refining sites and seized over 21,000 litres of petroleum products.
In the space of one month, Nigerian troops claim to have rescued 221 civilians, neutralised 317 terrorists, and arrested 314 suspects across six operational theatres nationwide. The figures, covering May 2026, were released on Tuesday by the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.
Major-General Michael Onoja, Director of Defence Media Operations, presented the breakdown at a press briefing, painting a picture of an army engaged on multiple fronts simultaneously from the Lake Chad Basin in the north-east to the creeks of the Niger Delta in the south.
Troops also recovered 93 weapons, destroyed three illegal refining sites, and seized 21,910 litres of petroleum products during the period. The breakdown:
North-East: the heaviest front
The bulk of the month's activity came from Operation HADIN KAI, covering Adamawa, Borno, Taraba, and Yobe states, the long-running theatre of operations against Boko Haram and ISWAP.
Troops neutralised 73 terrorists, arrested 159 suspects and rescued 112 civilians in the region. Eighteen terrorists also surrendered to troops during the period, the only theatre where surrenders were recorded.
Kwara: the front in the news
Operation SAVANNAH SHIELD, covering Kwara and Niger states, recorded two terrorists neutralised, 12 suspects arrested, and 24 civilians rescued.
The figures carry importance this week. It was earlier announced that suspected bandits stormed the Yashikira community in Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State, setting the Emir's palace ablaze and abducting about 10 residents. Security forces launched immediate rescue operations in response.
The DHQ brief reveals that troops had already been active in the same local government area during May. On May 3, seven suspected kidnappers were apprehended in Baruten LGA at Okuta and Boriya, with two locally fabricated firearms recovered.
Earlier, on April 30, troops responding to a kidnapping distress call in Edu Local Government Area successfully rescued four victims, two of whom were immediately evacuated for medical attention.
Other theatres
Operation FANSAN YAMMA neutralised 24 insurgents, arrested 13 and rescued 22 civilians across Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto, and Zamfara states, with Onoja describing the missions as "precision intelligence-led."
Operation ENDURING PEACE in the North-Central, covering Plateau, Bauchi, the FCT, Kaduna and Nassarawa, recorded nine terrorists neutralised, 36 suspects arrested, and 15 civilians rescued, targeting kidnapping syndicates and criminal networks.
Operation WHIRL STROKE across Benue, Kogi, Nassarawa and Taraba neutralised six terrorists, arrested 20 suspects and rescued 13 civilians.
In the South-East, Operation UDO KA neutralised three terrorists, arrested 60 suspects and rescued 18 civilians across Abia, Anambra and Ebonyi states, targeting the proscribed IPOB/ESN.
Operation DELTA SAFE in the Niger Delta arrested 14 criminals and destroyed three illegal refining sites across Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Delta, Edo and Rivers states, recovering over 21,000 litres of petroleum products.
The May figures arrive against a backdrop of sustained insecurity across Nigeria's north and middle belt. Communities in Kwara, Plateau and Zamfara have recorded deadly attacks in recent weeks, even as the military reports consistent operational gains.
The DHQ did not provide casualty figures for troops involved in the operations.