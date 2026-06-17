"Stop insulting Yul Edochie" — Judy Austin responds to ex-husband's claims, says they met after her marriage ended

Judy Austin has responded to allegations made by her former husband, Emmanuel Obasi, defending Yul Edochie, challenging the claims against her and saying the matter will be resolved in court.

Judy Austin has responded to allegations made by Emmanuel Obasi during his appearance on the Honest Bunch podcast.

She said Yul Edochie had done nothing wrong, insisting she met the actor three years after her marriage had already ended.

Judy also challenged her former husband to present evidence in court, saying the dispute would be settled through legal channels.

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Actress Judy Austin has broken her silence after her former husband, Emmanuel Obasi, made a series of allegations during an appearance on the Honest Bunch podcast, insisting that Yul Edochie "has done nothing wrong" and saying she met the actor three years after her marriage had already ended.

Obasi appeared on the podcast on June 15, alleging that he and Judy were previously married and had two children together before their relationship ended. Among his claims was that Judy had openly admired Yul Edochie during their marriage, that she met the actor while still living under his roof, and that she has since denied him access to their children.

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie. Judy Austin defended him against criticism

The podcast generated significant traction online and drew renewed attention to the circumstances surrounding Judy's relationship with Edochie. Judy's response, delivered in a video that has since gone viral, was direct and emotional throughout.

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She stopped short of criticising Obasi directly, and came for those online who have been directing insults at Yul Edochie in the wake of the podcast. She pushed back firmly on any suggestion that Edochie had behaved wrongly, saying she met him three years after her marriage had already ended.

"I met him three years after my marriage ended and that is not a crime," she said, urging bloggers and commentators to stop attacking him.

Emmanuel Obasi during his appearance on the Honest Bunch podcast, where he made allegations about his past relationship with Judy Austin

She went further, crediting Edochie with stepping in to provide for her children in ways she said their biological father had not. According to Judy, Edochie has paid school fees, provided housing and been a consistent presence in the children's lives, responsibilities she accused Obasi of abandoning. "He has helped me take care of the kids that are not his biological kids when the man that gave birth to them abandoned them," she said.

On Obasi's claims directly, Judy challenged him to produce evidence, including court filings, financial records, anything that supports his version of events.

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She noted that he had not pursued legal channels to establish custody or access, and suggested the reason was straightforward: going to court would require him to accept the financial responsibilities of fatherhood. "He doesn't want to go to court because he doesn't want to pay or foot the responsibilities of being a father," she said.

Judy Austin and Yul Edochie. Judy said they met years after her previous marriage had ended.

She also pointed to what she described as contradictions in Obasi's public statements, shifting from claiming they were still married to accusing her of holding the children hostage, as evidence that his account should be treated with scepticism.

Judy closed with a warning that was clear. She did not engage further on the substance of his allegations, saying only that the two of them would settle the matter through the appropriate legal process. "As for Emmanuel Chukwuobasi, we will meet where we are supposed to meet and the law will grant justice to who deserves it."

Obasi has not publicly responded to her statement. Yul Edochie has also remained silent.

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