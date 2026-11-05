Jovic Watches From the Bench as Miami Edges Clippers in Overtime Thriller /VIDEO/

The Miami Heat edged the Los Angeles Clippers 117-116 in an overtime thriller, with Nikola Jovic watching the action from the bench.

Klay Thompson secured the victory for Miami, sinking a buzzer-beating three-pointer off an assist from Giannis Antetokounmpo.



Earlier, Bam Adebayo pulled the Heat within striking distance at 116-114 with a mid-range jumper with a minute left on the clock.

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The Clippers will have plenty to regret after letting control slip away during the extra period—especially having missed an opportunity to close it out in regulation.



With three seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Rui Hachimura stepped up to the line for two free throws. He missed the first but converted the second to tie the game at 107-107 and force overtime.

Adebayo had a great look to win it at the horn, but his effort rimmed out.

Bam Adebayo led the Heat with an impressive double-double, racking up 35 points and 10 rebounds. Klay Thompson poured in 30 points, while Giannis Antetokounmpo added 27 points and 14 boards.



Nikola Jovic was in uniform but did not see any playing time by coach's decision.



On the other side, Darius Garland paced the Clippers with 26 points, Rui Hachimura contributed 21, and Brook Lopez finished with 20.

NBA Standings:

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