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Jokic Closing in on the All-Time Record: Here Is the Updated Triple-Double Leaderboard

Pulse Sports Team
Pulse Sports Team 06:47 - 05 November 2026
Nikola Jokic has moved one step closer to the summit of the NBA's all-time triple-double list following Denver's dominant win over Toronto.
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The Nuggets comfortably defeated the Raptors 128-109 on their home court.

Nikola Jokic led the way with 32 points on 13-of-19 shooting, adding 10 rebounds and 11 assists in just 29 minutes and 53 seconds of action.

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It marked his third triple-double of the season and the 201st of his illustrious career.

He is now just eight shy of Russell Westbrook, who sits atop the all-time rankings with 209.

Most Triple-Doubles in NBA History

Russell Westbrook

209

Nikola Jokic

201

Oscar Robertson

181

Magic Johnson

138

LeBron James

125

The Serbian center moved past Oscar Robertson some time ago, with Robertson holding third place at 181.

Magic Johnson, LeBron James, and Jason Kidd are the only other players in NBA history to reach triple figures in triple-doubles.

Luka Doncic is also closing in on the milestone with 90.

That's not all, however. Jokic has now racked up the most triple-doubles in under 30 minutes of playing time.

He stands alone at the top with 19, ahead of Russell Westbrook's 16.

Furthermore, the Serbian superstar has recorded 90 triple-doubles within the first three quarters of a game—more than any other player in the last 40 years.

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The Nuggets improved to a 4-3 record with the win and will take on the Indiana Pacers in their next outing.

NBA Standings:

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