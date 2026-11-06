Report: How Jesus Owono Stunned Victor Osimhen and Super Eagles at AFCON 2023

Victor Osimhen in dismay after a crucial chance, Group A game, Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea, with Owono watching. (Photo Credit: Imago)

Victor Osimhen in dismay after a crucial chance, Group A game, Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea, with Owono watching. (Photo Credit: Imago)

Jesus Owono delivered a heroic six-save performance for Equatorial Guinea to frustrate Victor Osimhen and hold Nigeria's Super Eagles to a 1-1 draw at AFCON 2023.

Jesus Owono produced a Man of the Match display as Equatorial Guinea held Nigeria to a 1-1 draw at AFCON 2023.

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The young goalkeeper denied several Super Eagles stars, including Victor Osimhen and Ola Aina.

Owono finished the match with six saves, five of them from inside the penalty area.

His heroics helped Equatorial Guinea earn a famous point against one of the tournament favourites.

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Before tragedy and controversy dominated the headlines surrounding Jesus Owono, the Equatorial Guinea goalkeeper was known across Africa for a very different reason.

At just 22 years old, Owono produced one of the standout goalkeeping performances of AFCON 2023, frustrating Victor Osimhen and helping Equatorial Guinea secure a famous draw against the Super Eagles.

Wild celebrations by Equatorial Guinea players led by their young saviour, Jesus Owono.

It remains one of the most memorable displays of his young career.

Nigeria's Frustrating Start

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Nigeria entered the tournament carrying, as always, huge expectations.

With reigning African Footballer of the Year Victor Osimhen leading the attack and stars like Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi and Ola Aina in the starting line-up, the Super Eagles were expected to comfortably overcome Equatorial Guinea in their opening Group A fixture.

Victor Osimhen at the AFCON 2023 || Imago

The game initially appeared to follow that script. Jose Peseiro's side, who would go on to reach the AFCON2023 final, controlled possession, created chances and looked the more dangerous team throughout large periods of the contest.

The first major opportunity fell to Zaidu Sanusi, who somehow fired wide despite being presented with a glorious opening. That miss would later prove costly.

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AFCON 2023

Against the run of play, Equatorial Guinea stunned Nigeria in the 36th minute when Ivan Salvador guided a superb finish beyond Stanley Nwabali to put the underdogs ahead.

Fortunately for Nigeria, the response was immediate. Just two minutes later, Ademola Lookman delivered a brilliant cross into the box and Osimhen rose highest to head home the equaliser.

Jesus Owono during his LaLiga days.

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With momentum firmly on Nigeria's side, many expected more goals to follow. They did not, and the biggest reason was standing between the posts.

Owono Takes Centre Stage

The second half became the Jesus Owono show.

Wave after wave of Nigerian attacks came towards the Equatorial Guinea goal, but the goalkeeper repeatedly stood firm.

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Osimhen threatened, Ola Aina tested him, Nigeria poured forward in search of a winner, but each time, Owono found an answer.

Victor Osimhen in dismay after a crucial chance, Group A game, Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea, with Owono watching. (Photo Credit: Imago)

His reflexes, positioning and bravery kept Equatorial Guinea alive as the pressure intensified.

The most painful moment for Nigerian supporters came when Osimhen was presented with a glorious opportunity to win the game, only for the chance to go begging.

As the minutes ticked away, belief began to grow within the Equatorial Guinea camp.

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The Numbers Behind the Masterclass

The statistics from the match underline just how influential Owono was.

The then Deportivo Alaves goalkeeper recorded:

6 saves

5 saves from inside the box

2 punches

3 high claims

51 touches

2 clearances

The saver. The man. 🧤 Jesus Owono deservedly grabs the #SaveOfTheDay for day 2 of #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 🇬🇶 @GroupEcobank https://t.co/52nYjbPG99 — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 15, 2024

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Those numbers earned him the Man of the Match award and widespread praise from fans and analysts across the continent.

More importantly, they earned Equatorial Guinea a valuable point against one of Africa's traditional giants.

A Night Nigeria Could Not Forget

For Nigeria, the result felt like two points dropped. The Super Eagles created enough chances to win comfortably but paid the price for their wastefulness in front of goal.

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For Owono, however, the match marked his arrival on the continental stage.

At a tournament featuring some of Africa's biggest stars, the young goalkeeper held his own against the reigning CAF Player of the Year and emerged as the game's standout performer.

Jesus Owono puts on a show against Nigeria at AFCON 2023.

Years later, whenever AFCON fans look back at Nigeria's opening match against Equatorial Guinea, one image still stands out.