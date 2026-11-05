James Nunnally hints at legal battle against former club once again!
The American previously had serious disagreements with the black-and-whites, filing a lawsuit totaling $710,000 against them in 2024.
Nunnally has caught the spotlight once again with a post on X, discussing legal action to recover owed money. While he did not specify who he was referring to or whether his comment was directed at one of his former clubs, it brought back memories of his turbulent split with Partizan and their legal dispute in the summer of 2024.
"Suing someone for money they owe you is truly exhausting... But hey, business is business." — James Nunnally
Previously, on August 26, 2024, Nunnally took legal action against Partizan for damaging his professional and basketball reputation by allegedly making false claims.
He was seeking $600,000 in damages along with an additional $110,000 for allegedly unpaid contractual obligations, totaling $710,000.
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