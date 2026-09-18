I don't believe in leaving wealth behind for my children when I die — Nigerian singer Spyro

Nigerian singer Spyro explains why he does not believe in leaving wealth behind for his children after his death and discusses his music spending.

Spyro says he does not believe in leaving money behind for his children after his death.

The singer says he has spent up to ₦100 million producing some songs that later underperformed.

Spyro says being a “Jesus boy” does not mean he makes gospel music.

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An old interview clip of Nigerian Afrobeats singer Spyro explaining why he doesn't believe in building generational wealth for his children has resurfaced online, days after he made headlines again following a separate appearance on the Nevon HQ podcast.

The comments, taken from an older interview that has resurfaced online in the days following his recent appearance on the Nevon HQ podcast, saw Spyro laying out his reasoning plainly.

I don't support leaving money down for children because after I’m gone, I don't know what they'll do with it — Singer Spyro speaks. pic.twitter.com/bWvf08WMRG — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) September 17, 2026

"I'm not part of the school of thought of 'leave money down for children,' because after I'm gone, I don't know what you're doing with it. So once you fall off grace and you don't have money, you're finished," he said.

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The singer extended that scepticism about money to his own career, reflecting on how unpredictable financial success in music can be, regardless of how much is spent making a song. He revealed that some of his releases have cost as much as ₦100 million to produce, only to underperform once released.

"There are songs I've spent 100 million on, and when you go check the streams, sometimes you look like, 'What's going on?’" he said. By contrast, he said the most he has spent on a single music video sits closer to ₦50 million, a notably smaller figure than some of his production budgets for the songs themselves, though these comments may not reflect a present reality.

Spyro

Spyro also touched on the disconnect he sees between his own public image as a devout Christian and the actual content of his music, admitting that much of his catalogue isn't something he'd necessarily want his own children watching.

"A lot of us as artists are not even proud to have our children watch our music videos, because it's pornography," he said, drawing a clear line between his personal faith and his professional output. "Na me be Jesus boy, my music is not necessarily Jesus music. I'm a Jesus boy because I love God, I serve God, but I don't necessarily make gospel music," he added.

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The resurfaced clip adds to a wider moment of visibility for Spyro in recent days, following a separate, more recent appearance on the same Nevon HQ podcast, where he opened up about a difficult childhood shaped by his father's harsh treatment of him growing up.