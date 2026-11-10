Advertisement

'It is too much for me' — Exciting Portugal star rejects Cristiano Ronaldo 7 jersey

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 10:07 - 10 November 2026
Portugal youngster Rodrigo Mora has firmly rejected any suggestion of taking over Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic number 7 shirt, insisting the responsibility is too great.
Advertisement

The 19-year-old Porto midfielder, widely regarded as one of Portugal’s most exciting emerging talents, made his position clear after recently sharing a dressing room with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner before Ronaldo announced his international retirement.

Advertisement

Speaking in comments reported by Tribuna, Mora paid tribute to the Portugal legend:

“I was extremely lucky to play with Cristiano and share the dressing room with him, as he is everyone’s role model.

Advertisement

"He has retired from international football, and Portugal thanks him greatly for everything he has given.”

When asked whether he would consider wearing the famous No. 7 jersey, Mora was quick and decisive. “No, no, no, I don’t think about that.

"It is far too much for me; the number 86 suits me.”

Advertisement

Ronaldo leaves an unmatched legacy with the national team as Portugal’s all-time leading goalscorer.

He guided the country to the 2016 European Championship title and two UEFA Nations League trophies during a 23-year international career.

Mora has progressed through Porto’s academy and is already establishing himself in the senior side.

While many expect him to become a key figure for Portugal in the years ahead, the teenager is determined to forge his own path rather than step into the enormous shadow of Ronaldo’s legendary shirt.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
First official American Football in Nigeria
Sports
15.03.2016
1st official American Football game in Nigeria
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Okada riders demand justice for colleague who was killed during Peter Obi/NDC supporters' rally in Delta
News
10.11.2026
Okada riders demand justice for colleague who was killed during Peter Obi/NDC supporters' rally in Delta
'It is too much for me' — Exciting Portugal star rejects Cristiano Ronaldo 7 jersey
Sports
10.11.2026
'It is too much for me' — Exciting Portugal star rejects Cristiano Ronaldo 7 jersey
Mother cries out as ₦2.5m disappears from daughter's savings account, months after another GTBank customer lost ₦4.6m
News
10.11.2026
Mother cries out as ₦2.5m disappears from daughter's savings account, months after another GTBank customer lost ₦4.6m
Nollywood actress gets emotional as daughter earns master's degree in London, recalls borrowing money to fund her education
Entertainment
10.11.2026
Nollywood actress gets emotional as daughter earns master's degree in London, recalls borrowing money to fund her education
Agbor-ya Ojong: The Cameroonian-Born Model Now On Football Manager’s Cover
Sports
10.11.2026
From 1,000 Rejections to the Face of Football Manager 2027: Aggy's Unlikely Rise
Super Eagles boss Eric Chelle.
Sports
10.11.2026
Super Eagles: Eric Chelle's men get timely boost ahead of Tanzania clash

Signing in with Google...