'It is too much for me' — Exciting Portugal star rejects Cristiano Ronaldo 7 jersey

Portugal youngster Rodrigo Mora has firmly rejected any suggestion of taking over Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic number 7 shirt, insisting the responsibility is too great.

The 19-year-old Porto midfielder, widely regarded as one of Portugal’s most exciting emerging talents, made his position clear after recently sharing a dressing room with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner before Ronaldo announced his international retirement.

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Speaking in comments reported by Tribuna, Mora paid tribute to the Portugal legend:

“I was extremely lucky to play with Cristiano and share the dressing room with him, as he is everyone’s role model.

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"He has retired from international football, and Portugal thanks him greatly for everything he has given.”

When asked whether he would consider wearing the famous No. 7 jersey, Mora was quick and decisive. “No, no, no, I don’t think about that.

"It is far too much for me; the number 86 suits me.”

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Ronaldo leaves an unmatched legacy with the national team as Portugal’s all-time leading goalscorer.

He guided the country to the 2016 European Championship title and two UEFA Nations League trophies during a 23-year international career.

Mora has progressed through Porto’s academy and is already establishing himself in the senior side.