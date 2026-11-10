Okada riders demand justice for colleague who was killed during Peter Obi/NDC supporters' rally in Delta

Commercial motorcycle and tricycle operators in Delta State marched on police headquarters in Asaba demanding justice for Chinaza Sunday, who was killed during a violent political procession on Saturday.

Commercial motorcycle operators in Delta State have protested at the police headquarters in Asaba, demanding justice for their colleague, Chinaza Sunday.

COMTOA said Sunday was at his duty post when he was killed and offered to provide video footage and information to assist the police investigation.

The police confirmed one death and five injuries during the November 7 violence but had not identified the victims or announced any arrests at the time of filing.

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Commercial motorcycle and tricycle operators in Delta State have demanded justice for a colleague, Chinaza Sunday, who was killed during violence at a political procession in Asaba on Saturday.

Members of the Commercial Motorcycles and Tricycles Operators Association (COMTOA) protested at the Delta State Police Command headquarters on Monday, November 9, 2026. They carried placards as they marched from Summit Road and submitted a petition seeking the arrest and prosecution of those responsible.

COMTOA board of trustees member Okeoghene Kingsley said Sunday was "at his duty post" when he was killed. He said the association, which has operated in Delta for more than 30 years, was ready to help the investigation with video footage and information about individuals allegedly connected to the incident. He rejected any suggestion that Sunday was an armed robber or a political thug.

🚨 HAPPENING NOW: Delta State Task Force members protest the killing of their colleague.



Serious questions are emerging about the alleged involvement of Task Force members in Saturday’s attack on the peaceful Obidient, NDC rally in Asaba. pic.twitter.com/GJ08cBgYnq — Ughelli Vibes (@ughellivibes) November 9, 2026

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The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Administration, Philip Adejo, received the protesters, assured them the command would investigate and urged them not to resort to self-help. "It is not going to be like other situations," he said.

The violence happened on Saturday, November 7, along Nnebisi Road in Asaba, during a procession organised by the Obidient/OK Movement in support of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC). The police say one person was killed and five injured.

The Delta State Police Command said it received intelligence of a possible breakdown of law and order, invited the organisers to a security meeting and advised against an open street march, which it said they ignored. The Delta State Government also blamed the organisers, saying the confrontation could have been avoided if the procession had been held at a designated venue.

The NDC rejected those explanations and described the incident as a deliberate attack on opposition supporters. It demanded an independent investigation, the arrest of those responsible and public disclosure of the identities of the dead and injured.

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The movement's Delta coordinator, Favour Emerure, alleged that suspected political thugs attacked participants during what he called a peaceful procession, injuring several people and vandalising vehicles.

Obi called for an investigation and said Asaba must not become a theatre of political violence.