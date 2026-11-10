Nollywood actress gets emotional as daughter earns master's degree in London, recalls borrowing money to fund her education

Nollywood actress Kemity shared an emotional message as her daughter Oyindamola graduated with a distinction from the University of Westminster.

Nollywood actress and skit maker Kemity has celebrated her first daughter after she graduated with a master's degree in pharmaceutical science from the University of Westminster in London.

Kemity said she borrowed money and converted naira to pounds over the years to pay for her daughter's education.

The actress said she prioritised her two daughters' education over buying a mansion or expensive cars and encouraged other single mothers not to give up on their children's future.

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Nollywood actress and skit maker Kemity has shared an emotional post after her first daughter graduated with a master's degree from a university in London. She said she chose to invest her earnings in her children's education instead of a mansion or expensive cars.

Kemity, whose real name is Ariyo Oluwakemisola Apesin, shared a video of the graduation ceremony on Instagram on Monday, November 9, 2026. Her daughter, Oyindamola Adeshewa, graduated from the University of Westminster with a master's degree in pharmaceutical science, with distinction.

Oyindamola Adeshewa

In her post, Kemity said she borrowed money and converted naira to pounds over the years to pay for her daughter's education. She said there were tired days, days she cried in secret and days she did not know where the next money would come from, but that giving up was never an option because her two daughters were looking up to her.

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She said people questioned why she was spending her earnings on her children instead of buying expensive cars and houses. She said she told them she was building a house in London, and that "that house is my daughter's future."

"I didn't build the biggest mansion," she wrote, adding that she invested in something nobody can take away from her children.

The actress with her daughter

Kemity encouraged other single mothers facing financial difficulty not to give up on their children's education.

Actress Mercy Aigbe congratulated Kemity and her daughter, praising Kemity as a woman who had made her daughter proud. Actor Ibrahim Yekini wrote that his granddaughter was now a graduate.

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Days earlier, Kemity shared a video of her emotional reunion with her daughter in London after a year apart, describing the sacrifices, distance and silent tears. Earlier this year, she said she bought two cars, one for herself and one for her students.