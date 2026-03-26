Iran bombs Kuwaits international airport as it continues strikes in the Middle East 

Iran strikes Kuwait as a drone hits Kuwait International Airport fuel facility, forcing continued closure amid escalating Middle East tensions and ongoing regional military activity.

Kuwait International Airport is still closed, and things got worse recently when a drone hit a fuel storage facility on March 24. This caused a fire, but luckily emergency crews put it out quickly. Thankfully, no one was hurt, but seeing that fire at such an important airport in the Gulf was certainly a cause for concern. This event is part of a worrying pattern that's been going on for almost a month now.

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BREAKING:



Iran has struck Kuwait International Airport pic.twitter.com/J5JfgnpQy6 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 26, 2026

Everything started escalating around February 28 after the US and Israel took military action against Iran. Since then, Kuwait seems to be finding itself more exposed. It looks like Tehran's response isn't just aimed at Israel and US bases anymore, but is also including several attacks on Kuwaiti territory.

The airport has actually been hit multiple times since February 28, when those US and Israeli strikes on Iran really kicked off broader regional tensions. We've seen damage to things like radar systems, passenger terminals, and fuel depots, plus there are just constant threats looming. All this means the airspace has been restricted. Officials want to make it clear that the airport closure isn't just because of that one recent drone strike; it's due to ongoing pressure from military activity, damage to the airport's infrastructure, and the general sense of unease these threats create.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia also reported shooting down four drones in its eastern region.

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Israeli forces continue continuous strikes on Beirut, Lebanon, claiming to destroy the infrastructure of Iran-backed Hezbollah militants. On Tuesday, Iran launched its 12th barrage of missiles at Israel, while rockets fired from Lebanon resulted in the death of a woman in northern Israel.

As the fear of war escalates, the Trump administration in the U.S. has sent a 15-point ceasefire proposal to Iran through Pakistani negotiators.

Simultaneously, the U.S. is preparing to deploy an additional 1,000 troops to the region.

Speaking at the White House, President Donald Trump hinted at progress in negotiations, stating that Iran has offered a significant "gift" related to oil and gas, though he did not disclose the specifics of this offer.

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Kuwait Airways Resumes Operations

Kuwait Airways is getting ready to bring passengers back to Cairo after a short break. The airline has announced that flights to Egypt's capital will start again on March 26, 2026. They've also shared a new flight plan and confirmed that their usual travel rules will still apply, showing that their service return will be well-organized.

The national airline has made it official: flights to Cairo International Airport are set to restart on March 26, 2026, bringing back an important connection in the region. From this date, the flights will go through King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, which is part of the new flight path being used as services come back. This route is a key part of the airline's plan for this area.