How $25m grants and $284m CAF boom helped Gianni Infantino secure Africa's 54 votes
CAF President Patrice Motsepe and all 54 African football associations publicly endorsed FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s fourth-term bid at the Abuja assembly.
On the same stage, Infantino unveiled plans to raise four-year FIFA Forward grants per member association from $8 million to $25 million; a 212% jump ahead of the March 2027 FIFA election in Rabat.
With 54 voting members out of FIFA’s 211 associations, Africa commands over a quarter of global football’s electoral power, turning development grants into high-stakes geopolitical currency.
If there was any doubt about where Africa stands ahead of FIFA's 2027 presidential election, CAF's General Assembly in Abuja removed it.
In a show of unity rarely seen in global football politics, CAF President Patrice Motsepe and the continent's 54 member associations publicly backed Gianni Infantino's bid for another term as FIFA president.
Le Secrétaire du Gouvernement fédéral du Nigeria, George Akume, a organisé un dîner officiel à Abuja en l’honneur du Président de la CAF, Dr Patrice Motsepe, du Président de la FIFA, Gianni Infantino, du Secrétaire Général de la CAF, Samson Adamu, ainsi que des présidents des 54 Associations Membres de la CAF et de plusieurs autres acteurs du football.— CAF Media (@CAF_Media) November 20, 2026
The endorsement came at a meeting that was supposed to focus on CAF's finances, but quickly developed into a reminder of Africa's growing political importance within world football. The timing was impossible to ignore.
The Money Behind the Politics and Why Africa Matters to FIFA
As delegates gathered in Abuja, Infantino outlined plans to increase FIFA Forward development grants from $8 million to $25 million for every member association over the next four-year cycle. The proposal, if approved, would represent a 212 percent increase in development funding.
For many African football associations, particularly those operating in smaller economies, the funding could be transformational. Combined with CAF's own decision to increase annual grants, the financial incentives on offer are larger than anything the continent has seen before.
Africa's significance extends far beyond football results.
With 54 votes out of FIFA's 211 member associations, CAF controls more than a quarter of the electorate that will decide the next FIFA president. No candidate can realistically win football's most powerful office without substantial backing from the continent.
That makes Africa the most valuable political bloc in the game.
The relationship has benefited both sides. Since Motsepe took office in 2021, CAF has improved its finances dramatically, reporting $284 million in revenue and a return to surplus after years of financial difficulties.
The Real Test Starts Now
The political deal appears straightforward: Africa delivers votes and FIFA delivers investment.
What matters next is whether the money translates into better leagues, stronger academies and improved infrastructure.
For African football administrators, securing funding was only the first step. Proving it can change the game will be much harder.