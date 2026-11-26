The NDLEA has seized 1,512 kilogrammes of methamphetamine valued at ₦303.9 billion after raiding a clandestine industrial laboratory in Enugu.

NDLEA says a Nigerian businessman brought five Mexican meth experts into the country through Seme border.

The agency raided their Enugu laboratory and seized 1,512kg of methamphetamine valued at ₦303.9 billion.

The facility is the fourth industrial-scale meth lab the NDLEA says it has shut down in four months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it watched five Mexican methamphetamine specialists for weeks before raiding the Enugu laboratory where they were making the drug, in an operation in which it says it seized 1,512 kilogrammes of meth worth ₦303.9 billion.

NDLEA Chairman Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd.) disclosed the details on Wednesday, 25 November. He said the agency first identified Chuks Enoch Ezeike, a 63-year-old businessman known as "Over Size," in April as a specialist in setting up clandestine labs, and linked him to a Mexican cartel operative, Oscar Ramos-Cardenas.

The agency says it received the flight details of five Mexican experts on 25 August, and that they were turned back at Abuja on 28 August with help from the immigration service. They did not give up.

NDLEA Chairman Mohamed Buba Marwa

Advertisement

Advertisement

Three of them entered through the Seme Border Post on 20 September, and two followed on 21 September, on a road trip arranged by Ezeike, using forged passports. The NDLEA says a driver took their documents to Cotonou, where they swapped genuine passports for the fake ones.

Operatives followed the group from Lagos to Enugu. On 22 September, Ezeike was seen having breakfast with them at a hotel before he moved them on. They were housed in an industrial complex behind San Savanna Oil Company Limited on the Abakaliki Expressway, Emene, which the NDLEA says Ezeike built with living quarters so the Mexicans could work without being seen in town.

After months of surveillance and drone monitoring, about 200 operatives raided the lab on 11 November. All five Mexicans were arrested at the production site while it was running, and Ezeike was picked up in Room 106 of Adig Suites in Enugu. Marwa said the Mexicans were due to leave Nigeria on 13 November, two days later.

The five arrested Mexicans

The haul included 1,512kg of methamphetamine, which the agency values at ₦303.9 billion ($226.8 million), plus 6.68 tonnes of 20 types of chemical precursors, including lead acetate, tartaric acid and methylamine, and industrial equipment. The valuation is the agency's own estimate of street value.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Marwa said Ezeike admitted owning the lab and bringing in the Mexicans. Ezeike is a businessman from Anambra State who holds a traditional title, Ebekuo Dike na Nanka, in his community. He and the Mexicans are suspects, and reports don't say when they will be arraigned.

The Enugu lab is the fourth industrial-scale meth facility the NDLEA says it has dismantled in four months, after sites in the Ogun, Oyo and Ebonyi forests. The agency says the arrests bring the number of Mexican meth specialists held in Nigeria to ten, with five of them in prison awaiting trial.