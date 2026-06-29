inDrive unveils KieKie as Chief Wahala Officer

inDrive has appointed popular media personality and content creator Kiekie as its new “Chief Wahala Officer (CWO).” This creative hiring campaign was designed to shed light on the daily challenges of movement and mobility in Lagos

inDrive has appointed popular media personality and content creator Kiekie as its new “Chief Wahala Officer (CWO).” This creative hiring campaign was designed to shed light on the daily challenges of movement and mobility in Lagos

inDrive, a global mobility and urban services platform, has appointed popular media personality and content creator Kiekie as its new “Chief Wahala Officer (CWO).” This creative hiring campaign was designed to shed light on the daily challenges of movement and mobility in Lagos.

The appointment follows an overwhelming response to the campaign, which attracted over 450 applications from Nigerians eager to take on the role.

As Chief Wahala Officer, Kiekie will draw attention to the everyday transportation challenges faced by Lagos residents, highlighting issues such as traffic congestion, delivery challenges, unreliable transport options and the difficulties of moving around the city. Through the #inDriveCWO, she will encourage commuters to share their experiences and perspectives, helping to bring greater public attention to the realities of daily commuting in Lagos.

Speaking on the campaign, Country Manager, inDrive Nigeria, Timothy Oladimeji, explained that the choice of KieKie reinforces inDrive’s strategy of engaging users through familiar voices and personalities who mirror the lived experiences of its community.

Oladimeji added that KieKie’s involvement will help bring visibility to everyday commuter experiences, encouraging conversation, participation, and shared understanding among platform users.

“KieKie is a perfect fit for this role because she represents exactly what this campaign is about: authenticity, humour and relatability. She has a natural ability to connect with people’s everyday experiences and turn them into conversations that everyone understands. In a city like Lagos, where mobility comes with its own daily wahala, we needed someone who can reflect that reality in a way that is both entertaining and truthful, and KieKie does that effortlessly," he said.

Expressing her excitement about the appointment, KieKie noted that the role presents an opportunity to shine a light on the everyday mobility challenges faced by Lagos commuters in a relatable and engaging way. She said she looks forward to encouraging more people to share their experiences and contribute to conversations around making daily movement across the city more convenient and enjoyable.

“I am finally happy to announce that I am the Chief Wahala Officer. My dear Lagosians, any delivery or ride-hailing wahala you may be facing is now in the past. Don’t worry, I am on duty, which means everything will go back to normal,” she added.

Through this initiative, inDrive is providing a platform for commuters to share their experiences, helping to bring greater visibility to the challenges of urban mobility and the need for solutions that support easier movement across Lagos.

About inDrive

inDrive is a global mobility and delivery platform. The inDrive app has been downloaded over 400 million times and has been named the second most downloaded ride-hailing app for the fourth consecutive year. In addition to ride-hailing, inDrive provides an expanding list of services, including intercity transportation, delivery, and financial services.

In 2023, inDrive launched New Ventures, a venture and M&A arm.

inDrive operates in over 1200 cities in 48 countries. Driven by its mission to challenge Injustice through fair choices, inDrive is committed to having a positive impact on people’s lives. It pursues this goal both through its core business, which supports local communities via a fair pricing model, and through the work of its impact programs.