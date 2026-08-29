inDrive rewards ‘Super Mum’ driver with brand new car

inDrive, a global mobility and delivery services platform, has honoured Felicity Eseke, the ‘Super Mum’ driver, with a brand-new Wuling XC250 2025.

The brand-new car was handed over to Eseke during a presentation ceremony held at Ikeja City Mall, Lagos, in the presence of Akinyemi Oluwaseun aka Asherkine, the popular content creator, inDrive drivers and well-wishers on Tuesday, August 25, 2026.

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The incredible story of Eseke gained attention immediately after the daughter, Louisa Eseke, reached out to inDrive to express how her mom has been a source of inspiration over the years, and wanted her to feel loved and appreciated for not only her dedication to her family but also the commitment and hard work she puts into her job daily.

Felicity Eseke was recognised for her determination and resilience in supporting her family while putting all five of her children through school with her earnings as an inDrive driver. For Eseke, driving transcended being a mere livelihood; it became a beacon of hope and a pathway to securing a brighter future for her children.

Through years of dedication and hard work, she continued to provide for her family and support her five children through school, demonstrating the lengths to which a mother can go to give her children the opportunity to succeed.

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Since joining the inDrive platform as a driver 5 years ago, Eseke has completed over 2,766 rides.

Speaking on the recognition, Country Manager, inDrive Nigeria, Timothy Oladimeji, noted that Eseke’s story embodies the resilience and determination of drivers who work tirelessly to support their families in pursuit of a better future.

Oladimeji explained that the decision to reward her was driven by the desire to recognise the human stories behind the thousands of people who use the platform to earn a living and support their loved ones.

“Eseke’s story represents determination, sacrifice, and an unwavering commitment to her children. She reminds us that behind every trip is a person with a dream, a family, and a reason to keep going. We are proud to celebrate her and recognise the incredible journey she has undertaken for her children,” he stated.

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In her response, ‘Super Mum’ driver, Eseke, expressed profound appreciation to inDrive for the recognition and the opportunity the platform has provided her over the years to earn a living and support the family.

Describing the gesture as a meaningful reward for her years of hard work and sacrifice, she said, “I am really grateful to inDrive for recognising and celebrating me. I am equally excited about inDrive for creating a platform that allows me to earn a livelihood. I see this gift as a big reward for the hard work.”

