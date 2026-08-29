WhatsApp to start charging business accounts per message from October 1— 5 important things every user should know

WhatsApp will introduce per-message charges for some businesses using its Business Platform from October 1. Here are five things WhatsApp Business users need to know.

WhatsApp’s new per-message charges will mainly affect businesses using the WhatsApp Business Platform, not ordinary users or most small businesses using the free app.

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Businesses will be charged based on message categories, including marketing, utility and authentication messages.

Companies such as banks, fintechs and online retailers that send large volumes of automated messages are likely to be affected most.

Small businesses should confirm whether they use the free WhatsApp Business app or the paid Business Platform before assuming they will be charged.

WhatsApp is set to introduce a new pricing structure that will see some businesses charged for sending certain messages to customers through its business platform from October 1.

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The change, announced by Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, will affect businesses that use the WhatsApp Business Platform, a service designed for companies that communicate with customers at scale through automated messages, customer service tools and third-party integrations.

However, the development does not mean WhatsApp is becoming a paid service for everyone, and many small business owners using the regular WhatsApp Business application may not be affected.

The new charges are aimed mainly at businesses that use WhatsApp’s official API tools to send customer notifications, promotional messages and automated communications.

Here are five things WhatsApp Business users should know about the update.

1. The charges will not affect every WhatsApp Business user

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One of the biggest misconceptions surrounding the announcement is that every business using WhatsApp will now have to pay.

This is not the case. WhatsApp has two major business offerings: the WhatsApp Business app and the WhatsApp Business Platform.

The free WhatsApp Business app is designed for small businesses and allows business owners to create profiles, display products, respond to customers and manage conversations manually.

The WhatsApp Business Platform, formerly known as the WhatsApp Business API, is built for larger organisations that need to handle high volumes of customer interactions using tools such as chatbots, customer relationship management systems and automated messaging services.

The new charges apply mainly to businesses using the Business Platform.

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2. Businesses will pay based on the type of message sent

Under WhatsApp’s pricing model, businesses are charged according to the category of messages they send.

These categories include:

Marketing messages: These include promotional content such as product offers, discounts, campaigns and advertisements.

Utility messages: These are transactional updates linked to a customer’s activity, including order confirmations, delivery updates, payment notifications and account information.

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Authentication messages: These include security-related messages such as one-time passwords (OTPs), login verification codes and account confirmation messages.

The amount charged depends on the message category and the country where the message is sent.

3. Customer-initiated conversations work differently

The new pricing system is designed mainly around business-initiated communication. When a customer sends a message to a business first, the company can respond within WhatsApp’s customer service window without being charged the same way for every reply.

However, if a business starts a conversation by sending a message to a customer who has not recently contacted it, that message may attract a charge depending on its category.

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This means businesses may need to be more strategic about when and how they send messages to customers.

4. Large companies are likely to feel the impact more

The change is expected to affect companies that rely heavily on WhatsApp for customer communication.

These include:

banks sending transaction alerts;

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fintech companies sending verification codes;

online marketplaces sending order updates;

telecom companies sending customer notifications;

businesses running large marketing campaigns.

For companies sending thousands or millions of messages monthly, the new pricing structure could increase operational costs.

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5. Businesses may need to rethink how they use WhatsApp

The introduction of message-based charges could push businesses to review their communication strategies.

Companies may need to:

send more targeted messages instead of bulk promotions;

ensure customers have opted in to receive updates;

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reduce unnecessary marketing messages;

use automation more efficiently.

For small businesses that only use the WhatsApp Business app to chat directly with customers, the change is unlikely to immediately affect their daily operations.

Why WhatsApp is introducing the change

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WhatsApp has increasingly positioned its business platform as a major revenue source for Meta.

While WhatsApp remains free for individual users, the company has been expanding paid tools for businesses that depend on the platform to reach customers.

The Business Platform allows companies to integrate WhatsApp into their existing systems, enabling automated customer support, notifications and large-scale communication.

As more businesses move customer service and sales operations online, WhatsApp has continued adjusting how it charges companies for these services.

For Nigerian businesses using WhatsApp to communicate with customers, the first step is to confirm which WhatsApp product they are using.

Businesses using the standard WhatsApp Business app should not assume they will immediately begin paying.