New Music Friday: Seyi Vibez, Blaqbonez, Phyno, Cheque and more drop new songs

Explore this week's top new music releases featuring introspective tracks from Seyi Vibez and Phyno, plus Blaqbonez's latest rap record and more.

This week's Friday list is headlined by artists stepping deliberately outside their comfort zones, with Seyi Vibez and Phyno both trading their signature sounds for something more introspective.

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Elsewhere, a cross-border collaboration between Zimbabwe and Nigeria catches the ear, and Blaqbonez arrives with the week's most self-assured rap record.

Seyi Vibez - Back 2 U

The most significant stylistic departure on this week's list. Known for high-energy street-pop built on Fuji-infused melodies and heavy Amapiano percussion, Seyi Vibez strips all of that back on 'Back 2 U' in favour of a slower, vocal-driven R&B record. The pivot is genuine rather than forced, and for listeners willing to follow him outside his usual lane, it rewards the openness.

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Blaqbonez - Big Performer

Produced by P.Priime, 'Big Performer' is a confident Nigerian hip-hop track that does exactly what it sets out to do. Blaqbonez blends his swagger and wordplay over an infectious Afrobeats backdrop without overcomplicating the formula. Familiar territory, executed cleanly.

Zinoleesky - Dantata

Zinoleesky stays firmly in his Afrobeats and street-pop lane on 'Dantata', blending contemporary electronic rhythms with traditional Nigerian percussion. The production is competent, but the record does not push far enough beyond what he has already established to make a strong impression.

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Muyeez - Water

The intro track from Muyeez's debut album All Hail Muyeez draws directly from Fela Kuti's 'Water No Get Enemy', bridging vintage Afrobeat with modern Afro-fusion in an ambitious opening statement. The interpolation is the most interesting element here, though the execution does not fully match the ambition behind the concept.

Young Legend ft Joeboy, Fxrtune - Perspe

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Released under Joeboy's Young Legend imprint in partnership with Warner Music Africa, 'Perspe' brings three distinct creative voices together over well-made Afro-pop production. The collaboration has chemistry and the production is one of the week's better efforts, though the record does not quite reach the sum of its parts.

Phyno - Healing

The week's most emotionally direct release. Phyno trades indigenous Igbo rap aggression for acoustic guitar loops, soft synths and a meditative mid-tempo pace on a record that deals openly with loss. The departure from his established formula feels less calculated, and the vulnerability suits him.

Cheque - Timeless

Cheque remains in the melodic trap space he has occupied since 'Zoom' in 2020, and 'Timeless' reinforces rather than extends that identity. The production is good enough, and his delivery is assured, but the record offers little to listeners who are not already in his corner.

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Nutty O ft Fido - Too Much