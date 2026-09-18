Apple TV is now available in Nigeria through Apple’s expanded iCloud+ subscription.

Apple TV is now available in Nigeria through Apple’s expanded iCloud+ subscription.

Apple TV finally comes to Nigeria for ₦1,300/month — what iPhone and Android users get

After a seven-year wait, Apple TV is officially in Nigeria as part of a ₦1,300 iCloud+ bundle.

Apple TV is finally available in Nigeria nearly seven years after its global launch.

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Nigerians can get Apple TV, Apple Arcade and 50GB of iCloud+ storage from ₦1,300 monthly.

Here’s what the new Apple bundle means for Nigerian iPhone and Android users.

For almost seven years, Nigerians who wanted to watch Apple’s original shows had to find their own way around the fact that Apple TV was not officially available in the country.

Some relied on foreign Apple accounts, pirate websites, VPN or other workarounds to access a service that had been available in other parts of the world since November 2019.

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Now, Apple has finally brought Apple TV to Nigeria, and it’s beyond simply launching another streaming service. The company is folding Apple TV and Apple Arcade into its iCloud+ subscription for Nigerian users, with a starting price of ₦1,300/month.

For that amount, subscribers get:

50GB of iCloud+ storage for photos, files and device backups.

Apple TV for access to Apple’s original films and series.

Apple Arcade, with more than 200 games, including titles such as Sneaky Sasquatch, Hello Kitty Island Adventure and Angry Birds Reloaded, alongside sports franchises and other games without ads or in-app purchases.

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Family Sharing, which allows the iCloud+ subscription to be shared with up to five family members.

Apple Music Select, a collection of ad-free stations programmed by Apple Music.

The ₦1,300 price looks like a relatively small price for a bundle that includes entertainment, gaming and cloud storage.

What Nigerians can watch

Some of the best APPLE TV Shows.

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Unlike Netflix, which offers a massive library of licensed international films, Nollywood hits, and global originals, Apple TV is built heavily around Apple's own selective productions.

However, Apple enters the market with a stark price advantage. At ₦1,300 a month, its entry bundle is nearly half the cost of Netflix's cheapest tier (the Mobile plan at ₦2,500, with higher plans reaching up to ₦8,500).

Ultimately, while that lower price point makes Apple TV an aggressively cheap entry into prestige streaming, it isn't a direct replacement for Netflix.

Beyond pricing, Nigerian subscribers are weighing a smaller, highly curated roster of exclusive originals against the sheer volume and local variety offered by established rivals.

READ MORE: YouTube is offering creators millions to stay exclusive instead of joining Netflix

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Can Android users access Apple TV?

Android users can watch Apple TV through the official app on the Google Play Store

Yes. Android users can watch Apple TV through the official app on the Google Play Store or directly from a web browser. So if someone only wants to watch shows like Severance or Ted Lasso, they can do so without an Apple device.

That is particularly relevant in Nigeria, where Android dominates. Statcounter’s August 2026 data shows Android accounts for about 82% of mobile operating-system usage in the country, compared with about 18% for iOS.

However, the rest of Apple’s ₦1,300 bundle is more useful to Apple users. Apple Arcade games are not available on Android, while iCloud+ is primarily designed for storing and syncing data across Apple devices.

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So while an Android user can access Apple TV, they will not get the full benefit of the bundle. An iPhone user, on the other hand, can use the TV service alongside the included iCloud storage and Apple Arcade.

For Android users, the value of the ₦1,300 subscription therefore comes mainly from Apple TV itself.

Existing subscribers are being moved to the new system

iCloud+ subscribers receive Apple TV and Apple Arcade at no extra charge. It offers all the storage required, plus additional entertainment.

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Apple is also changing how its Nigerian subscriptions work.

The company says Apple TV and Apple Arcade will no longer be available as standalone subscriptions in Nigeria. People who already subscribe to either service individually will continue to have access through iCloud+, while their existing standalone subscriptions will be cancelled.

Apple confirmed that Apple Arcade subscribers will keep their saved games and progress. iCloud+ users get Apple Music Select, while the full Apple Music service is available at a discount of ₦1,500/month for individuals or ₦2,500 for families.

After seven years of waiting, Nigerians can finally access Apple TV through an official local offering, but the most interesting part of the launch is what Apple has attached to the ₦1,300 price.

For an iPhone user who already needs more iCloud storage, Apple TV and Apple Arcade could feel like useful extras.

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