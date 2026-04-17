IMF prepares possible $50bn support for Nigeria, other vulnerable economies as Middle East crisis deepens

The IMF says Nigeria and other vulnerable countries may seek up to $50bn in support as the Middle East crisis drives up fuel, food, and economic pressures.

The International Monetary Fund says countries like Nigeria may require up to $50bn in financial support.

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The demand is driven by the economic fallout from the Middle East crisis, including rising fuel and food prices.

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva says poorer nations are being hit hardest.

The funding is not automatic and will depend on countries requesting assistance.

The International Monetary Fund has warned that Nigeria and several other vulnerable economies could require up to $50 billion in financial support as the ongoing Middle East crisis continues to strain global markets and national budgets.

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IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the fund is preparing for increased demand from countries facing economic pressure triggered by rising energy and food costs linked to tensions in the region.

According to Georgieva, at least a dozen countries, many in sub-Saharan Africa, may seek assistance, with total financing needs estimated between $20 billion and $50 billion.

She described the situation as an “asymmetric shock,” noting that while global disruptions affect all economies, poorer nations like Nigeria are more exposed due to weaker fiscal buffers and reliance on imports.

The Middle East crisis, particularly involving Iran, has already pushed up global oil prices, increased shipping costs and disrupted supply chains, placing additional pressure on inflation and government spending.

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For Nigeria, the impact is mixed. While higher crude oil prices could boost government revenue, the country still depends heavily on imported refined fuel, meaning rising global prices translate into higher domestic costs.

The IMF noted that any financial support would come through a mix of new loan programmes, expanded facilities and emergency funding arrangements. However, the fund stressed that such assistance is not automatic, as countries must formally request support and meet specific conditions.

The development highlights growing concerns that the Middle East crisis is evolving into a broader global economic challenge, with ripple effects reaching far beyond the region.

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