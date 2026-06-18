'I'm ready to die for Nigeria' — Peter Obi declares readiness to defend the nation

Peter Obi says he is ready to die for Nigeria if necessary, stressing that leaders must be prepared to make sacrifices and defend the nation against insecurity and the growing influence of non-state actors.

Peter Obi says he is ready to die for Nigeria if necessary.

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He made the remark while discussing insecurity and leadership.

Obi said leaders must be willing to make sacrifices for the country.

The former Labour Party presidential candidate warned against allowing non-state actors to take over the state.

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi , has declared that he is willing to sacrifice his life for Nigeria if necessary, stressing that the country needs leaders who are prepared to put the nation's interests above personal safety.

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Obi made the remark during a recent interview while discussing Nigeria's security challenges, leadership responsibilities and the growing influence of non-state actors across parts of the country.

Speaking on what it would take to tackle insecurity effectively, the former Anambra State governor said leadership requires courage and a willingness to make sacrifices.

"If you're ready to live, you must be ready to die. If you're not ready to die, go home," Obi said.

Peter Obi

When asked whether he personally was prepared to make such a sacrifice for Nigeria, Obi responded in the affirmative.

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"Yes. Tomorrow, if I'm outside this country and there's war, I'll come back. I'm ready to die here. It's one country. We cannot have non-state actors take over the state."

The former presidential candidate lamented the worsening security situation in parts of Nigeria, arguing that discussions about future elections should not overshadow the urgent need to protect lives and restore order across the country.

According to him, governments at all levels must focus on addressing insecurity and ensuring the safety of citizens rather than prioritising political calculations.

Obi also stressed that no nation can develop when criminal groups operate freely or challenge the authority of the state.

His comments come amid continued concerns over banditry, kidnapping, terrorism and communal violence in several parts of the country, with many Nigerians calling for stronger measures to tackle insecurity.

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The former governor has repeatedly advocated what he describes as responsible and compassionate leadership, arguing that public office holders must be willing to make difficult decisions in the interest of the country.

Peter Obi

Since leaving office as governor of Anambra State and contesting the 2023 presidential election, Obi has remained vocal on national issues, particularly governance, economic reforms, education and security.

His latest remarks have generated reactions on social media, with supporters praising his statement as a demonstration of patriotism and commitment to Nigeria, while others argued that solving the country's security challenges requires concrete policies in addition to expressions of personal sacrifice.

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