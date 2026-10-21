Identical twin sisters from Akwa Ibom marry identical twin brothers from Abia in double wedding (see beautiful pictures)

Identical twin sisters from Akwa Ibom have married identical twin brothers from Abia State in a double wedding that drew family and community attention.

Identical twin sisters Roselyn and Joycelyn Bernard have married twin brothers Victor and Vincent Obasi.

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The brides are from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, while the grooms hail from Abia State.

Their traditional wedding took place on October 10, 2026, at St Mary’s Primary School, Obio Offot.

The church wedding was held earlier at Peculiar Citizens Assembly.

Two sets of identical twins have tied the knot in a double wedding in Akwa Ibom State, bringing together twin sisters from the state and twin brothers from Abia State in a ceremony that attracted relatives, friends and other well-wishers.

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The brides, Roselyn and Joycelyn Bernard, are from Nung Efa community in Obio Offot, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, while the grooms, Victor and Vincent Obasi, hail from Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area of Abia State.

Identical twin brothers marry identical twin sisters in Akwa Ibom

According to a report by Linda Ikeji’s Blog, Joycelyn married Victor, while her twin sister, Roselyn, married Vincent.

The couples celebrated their traditional wedding on Saturday, October 10, 2026, at St Mary’s Primary School in Obio Offot, Uyo. The ceremony drew a large gathering of family members, friends, well-wishers and curious community members.

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Identical twin brothers marry identical twin sisters in Akwa Ibom

Their church wedding had taken place earlier at Peculiar Citizens Assembly.

The double wedding drew attention because of the striking resemblance between the siblings. The report noted that the sisters share similar facial features, height, skin tone and smiles, while the brothers also have closely matching physical features, height and complexion.

Identical twin brothers marry identical twin sisters in Akwa Ibom

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Identical twin brothers marry identical twin sisters in Akwa Ibom

The union has added to a growing list of unusual twin-to-twin weddings that have captured public attention in Nigeria.

In June 2026, twin brothers Taiwo and Kehinde Oguntoye married twin sisters Taiwo and Kehinde Adediran in a joint wedding ceremony in Ibadan, Oyo State. That wedding also attracted attention because the couples shared matching first names.