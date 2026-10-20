Advertisement

FG confirms Ebola case in FCT, begins 44 contact tracing

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 19:32 - 20 October 2026
FG confirms one Ebola virus case in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)
Advertisement

  • The Federal Government has discovered a case of Ebola virus in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Advertisement

  • Dr Muhammad Ali Pate, the Minister of Health, said the government has begun to trace about 44 people the victim has possibly come into contact with.

  • He also warned against stigmatising those who might be showing symptoms of the virus.

The Federal Government has confirmed an Ebola case in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and is tracing 44 people who may have come into contact with the patient.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Ali Pate, said laboratory tests confirmed the infection.

Advertisement

Speaking at a media briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, Pate said the patient is a woman who recently travelled to Uganda in East Africa. She returned to Nigeria with symptoms on October 7, which worsened four days later before tests confirmed Ebola.

The minister said the Federal Ministry of Health, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), the FCT Health Services Secretariat and other agencies are working together to stop the virus from spreading.

He said health officials had started tracing and monitoring people who might have been exposed to the patient. He urged those contacted, including relevant airline passengers, to provide the requested information and follow health officials’ instructions.

Pate also asked hospitals and other healthcare facilities across the country to watch out for suspected Ebola cases and report them quickly. He advised health workers to identify and isolate suspected patients promptly and follow strict safety measures.

He added that anyone who develops symptoms should avoid close contact with others and contact public health authorities for guidance before going to a hospital.

Advertisement

The minister also warned Nigerians against spreading unverified information or stigmatising people who might have been exposed to the virus. He urged the public to rely on updates from official health authorities.

By Akinjide Adebowale

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
http://ocdn.eu/video-workflow/images/2445c372-db96-44c9-a16d-01fd101fa29a-6.jpg
News
20.12.2018
10 biggest news stories in Nigeria
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
FG confirms Ebola case in FCT, begins 44 contact tracing
News
20.10.2026
FG confirms Ebola case in FCT, begins 44 contact tracing
Nollywood actress asks public to respect her privacy as she announces end of 11-year marriage
Entertainment
20.10.2026
Nollywood actress asks public to respect her privacy as she announces end of 11-year marriage
Veteran Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi excited as she becomes a landlady
Entertainment
20.10.2026
Veteran Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi excited as she becomes a landlady
‘We must never normalise injustice’: Peter Obi remembers Lekki shootings 6 years after #EndSARS
News
20.10.2026
‘We must never normalise injustice’: Peter Obi remembers Lekki shootings 6 years after #EndSARS
Broda Shaggi gets emotional as he prepares to reveal struggles behind career break
Entertainment
20.10.2026
Broda Shaggi gets emotional as he prepares to reveal struggles behind career break
2027 Elections: Catholic Bishops announces 4 dates for nationwide fasting and prayer against rigging and violence
News
20.10.2026
2027 Elections: Catholic Bishops announces 4 dates for nationwide fasting and prayer against rigging and violence