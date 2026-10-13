10-year-old Nigerian twins to launch Children’s book and new TV series, JJ The Sloth

Ten-year-old Nigerian twins Jason and Jaden Ojo are set to become published authors as they prepare to launch JJ The Sloth and the Twins, a new children's story centred on family routines, positive habits and the simple message: “There Is Time for Everything.”

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Co-authored by the twins and their mother, Gina Ehikodi-Ojo, a popular Nigerian food influencer, content creator and YouTuber with a combined following of almost 2 million people across her social media platforms, the book introduces children to JJ The Sloth, a character who helps them navigate everyday routines, including getting ready for school, learning, eating, playing and resting.

The book was inspired by the twins' own experience at home. Gina had established a structured daily routine for her children, and when Jason and Jaden were later asked to write out their daily routine from memory, what they produced closely reflected the routine she had created for them. That experience became the inspiration for the story.

“As a mother, I have always believed that children need structure, but I also believe that routines should leave room for fun, creativity, and simply being children. What began as our everyday family routine eventually became a story that Jason and Jaden could call their own. Seeing them become authors at 10 is incredibly special, and we hope JJ The Sloth will remind families that there really is time for everything.”

— Gina Ehikodi-Ojo, Co-author, JJ The Sloth and the Twins

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But JJ The Sloth and the Twins is only the beginning. The book forms part of a wider JJ The Sloth children's entertainment and learning project, which is being developed across books, digital content, a plushie character and a new TV and online series, beginning with an initial 13-episode rollout.

Through the series, JJ will guide children through everyday routines and experiences, exploring themes including getting dressed, breakfast, tidying up, appropriate screen time, science, arts, play and other aspects of children's daily lives. New episodes will be available weekly on YouTube via JJ The Sloth Adventures. Families can also follow @JJTheSlothAdventures across social media platforms for updates, activities and more from JJ's world.

The project is built around the belief that conversations about children's routines and healthy habits can be made more engaging through storytelling, play and relatable characters, rather than presented as lessons alone.

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Pre-orders for JJ The Sloth and the Twins are now open. Families can reserve copies through the official JJ The Sloth page at geenamooreandassociates.com/brands/jj-the-sloth . Orders will be dispatched from Monday, October 26, following the launch.

The official launch is scheduled for Saturday, October 24, 2026, in Lagos, as part of Jason and Jaden's 10th birthday celebration. The occasion will mark the unveiling of the book and JJ The Sloth, while also introducing the first episode of the series. The launch will feature book signing by the young authors, family-focused experiences, media engagements and opportunities for children and families to enter the world of JJ The Sloth.

The project will continue beyond the launch through a sustained digital content rollout, family participation activities and the ongoing development of the JJ The Sloth series, with plans for school, library and book-club storytelling activities as the project develops.

About JJ The Sloth

JJ The Sloth and the Twins is a children's story created by Gina Ehikodi-Ojo, Jason Ojo and Jaden Ojo. Built around everyday family routines, the project is expanding into a wider children's entertainment and learning property comprising books, digital storytelling, an ongoing TV/online series beginning with an initial 13-episode rollout, and JJ The Sloth plushies.

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