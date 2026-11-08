Nigeria's Ibrahim Olawoyin responds to Super Eagles snub as Rizespor snap six-match winless run

Ibrahim Olawoyin (second right) celebrates with his Rizespor teammates.

Ibrahim Olawoyin (second right) celebrates with his Rizespor teammates.

Ibrahim Olawoyin delivered a timely reminder to Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle, setting up a goal and dominating midfield as Rizespor beat Erzurumspor 2-1 to end a six-game winless run in the Turkish Super Lig.

Ibrahim Olawoyin made a strong case for a Super Eagles recall after inspiring Rizespor to a 2-1 Super Lig win over Erzurumspor on Sunday.

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The former Rangers International midfielder created the opener for Ali Sowe and finished with three chances created, one big chance and two key passes.

The display came days after Eric Chelle named a 24-man Nigeria squad for the AFCON 2027 qualifiers against Tanzania without Olawoyin.

Adedire Mebude, eligible for Nigeria, also impressed with five chances created and an assist for Sowe’s second goal

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Ibrahim Olawoyin delivered a timely reminder to Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle as Rizespor ended a six-match winless run with a nervy 2-1 victory over Erzurumspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday.

The former Rangers International midfielder was again left out of Chelle’s 24-man squad for Nigeria’s AFCON 2027 qualifiers against Tanzania.

Ibrahim Olawoyin (second right) celebrates with his Rizespor teammates.

But Olawoyin responded with a commanding creative performance from central midfield as Rizespor claimed three vital points at home.

Olawoyin shines for Rizespor

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Olawoyin played the full match and set up Ali Sowe for Rizespor’s opening goal. He created three chances, including one big chance, completed two key passes and maintained 84% pass accuracy in an energetic display.

The 28-year-old also made one tackle, two clearances and seven recoveries, although he failed to complete any of his four dribble attempts.

⏱️ 90+4’ ⏹️ Maç sonucu: Çaykur Rizespor 2-1 Erzurumspor FK #BirArmaÇağırırSeni 💚💙 #ÇRSvERZ https://t.co/A32FcS13lj — Çaykur Rizespor (@CRizesporAS) November 8, 2026

His assist, however, proved decisive as Rizespor moved above Erzurumspor on goal difference in 11th place.

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Sowe doubled his personal contribution by completing his brace later in the game, with Scottish-Nigerian winger Adedire Awokoya Mebude providing the second assist.

Mebude, who is eligible to represent Nigeria, created five chances, made four key passes and registered two big chances.

⏱️ 30' GO⚽⚽⚽⚽OLLLLL Ali Sowe Çaykur Rizespor 1-0 Erzurumspor FK #BirArmaÇağırırSeni 💚💙 #ÇRSvERZ https://t.co/VfkDX0eEve — Çaykur Rizespor (@CRizesporAS) November 8, 2026

Like Olawoyin, Mebude struggled with his dribbling, completing none of his three attempts. But his creativity and direct involvement in both goals gave Nigeria another name to monitor ahead of future international windows.

Chelle named his squad on Saturday for the November double-header against Tanzania, with Nigeria hosting the first leg in Uyo on November 13 before travelling for the return fixture on November 17.

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