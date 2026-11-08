Meet Stephanie Okechukwu: The Nigerian giant who just made US basketball history
Stephanie Okechukwu is the tallest player in NCAA women's basketball history at 7ft 1in.
The Nigerian made her debut for Texas Tech in a 64-37 win over Charlotte.
She recorded six points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in 21 minutes.
Okechukwu also possesses a reported 7ft 4in wingspan.
Nigeria's growing influence in international basketball has received another major boost following the emergence of Stephanie Okechukwu, who has made history as the tallest player ever to appear in NCAA women's basketball.
The 7ft 1in centre made her collegiate debut for the Texas Tech Lady Raiders on Thursday and immediately showed why she is regarded as one of the most intriguing prospects in the game.
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Okechukwu emerges in NCAA
Okechukwu helped Texas Tech secure a comfortable 64-37 victory over Charlotte, finishing the contest with six points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in just 21 minutes on the court. Her appearance alone was historic.
Standing at 7ft 1in, the Nigerian officially became the tallest player ever to feature in a women's college basketball game under the NCAA, the governing body for collegiate sports in the United States.
The achievement places Okechukwu in a unique category within American college basketball and has already attracted significant attention across the sport.
The towering centre also possesses a reported 7ft 4in wingspan, giving her a remarkable reach that could make her a dominant presence on both ends of the floor.
While her height naturally attracts headlines, her performance against Charlotte suggested there is much more to her game than physical stature.
Okechukwu collected 10 rebounds, protected the rim with three blocks and contributed six points as the Lady Raiders cruised to victory.
For Texas Tech supporters, it was a glimpse of what could be a very exciting future.
For Nigeria, it was another reminder of the country's growing reputation for producing elite athletic talent capable of thriving on the global stage.
Making history before even completing a full college game is no ordinary achievement, but Stephanie Okechukwu has already done exactly that.
And if her debut is anything to go by, the record-breaking Nigerian may just be getting started.