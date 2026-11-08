'Congratulations' - FIFA President Infantino hails Nigeria’s Flamingos after historic triumph

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has congratulated Nigeria’s Flamingos after their historic victory at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

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Goals from Awawu Bashiru and Oluebube Umejiaku secured the title, with Fuki Ito scoring a late consolation for Japan.

Flamingos win: A special and proud moment for Nigeria and Africa.

The win made the Flamingos the first African team to lift the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup trophy and the first African women’s side to claim a FIFA World Cup title at any level.

Infantino praised the achievement shortly after the final. “Congratulations to Nigeria, world champion U-17 Women’s World Cup of FIFA here in Rabat.

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"First African team to ever win a (FIFA) Women’s U-17 World Cup, so many congratulations to Nigeria. Well deserved in the final,” he said.

The FIFA president also congratulated Japan on their silver medal and DPR Korea on finishing third.

He further commended the hosts, Morocco, for staging a successful tournament. The triumph marks a landmark moment for Nigerian and African women’s football under coach Akeem Busari.

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Nigeria recovered from an opening-group defeat to go on a winning run that culminated in a final victory over the four-time finalists from Japan.

Congratulations, Nigeria! 🇳🇬 The first African nation to win the #U17WWC 🙌 The Flamingos claimed their maiden title after beating Japan 2-1 in Rabat. https://t.co/bWDxlW1F39 — FIFA (@FIFAcom) November 8, 2026