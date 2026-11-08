Lionel Messi rewrites MLS history after claiming second consecutive Golden Boot with Inter Miami

Lionel Messi has made MLS history by becoming the first player to win back-to-back Golden Boots

Lionel Messi has won the 2026 MLS Golden Boot after finishing the regular season as the league's leading scorer for the second consecutive campaign.

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The Inter Miami captain becomes the first player in MLS history to claim the award in successive seasons, adding another milestone to his remarkable career.

Messi makes MLS history with consecutive Golden Boots

The Argentine forward scored 26 goals in 31 appearances to finish ahead of FC Dallas striker Petar Musa, who registered 22, and Nashville SC's Sam Surridge, who managed 21.

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Messi also supplied 17 assists, giving him a league-best 43 goal contributions and underlining his influence on Inter Miami's attacking output.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is now the sixth player to claim the MLS Golden Boot twice, joining Bradley Wright-Phillips, Chris Wondolowski, Jeff Cunningham, Taylor Twellman and Preki.

His latest achievement follows an even more productive 2025 campaign, when he scored 29 goals and provided 19 assists to secure the award.

At 39, Messi continues to set records in the United States after retiring from international football earlier this year following a 21-year career with Argentina. He also committed his future to Inter Miami by signing a contract extension through 2028 in October.

Inter Miami star eyes another major individual award

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Messi could add another piece of history by becoming the first three-time Landon Donovan MLS MVP winner.

He claimed the award in 2024 after helping Inter Miami secure the Supporters' Shield before repeating the feat in 2025, when the club went on to win the MLS Cup.

Inter Miami finished the 2026 regular season second in the Eastern Conference and will face seventh-seeded Columbus Crew in a best-of-three Round One series in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

The postseason begins on November 19, giving Messi another opportunity to turn his individual excellence into team success.