FIFA U-17 WWC Final: Japan Coach Explains Why Nigeria's Flamingos Beat Japan 2-1
Japan coach Sadayoshi Shirai praised Nigeria after the World Cup final.
The Japanese manager admitted his team struggled with Nigeria's speed and physical strength.
Nigeria defeated Japan 2-1 to become the first African nation to win the tournament.
Shirai also insisted his players should be proud of their efforts despite the defeat.
Japan head coach Sadayoshi Shirai has admitted that Nigeria's physicality and pace played a key role in the Flamingos' historic FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup triumph.
The Japanese coach was speaking after his side suffered a 2-1 defeat to Nigeria in Rabat, a result that saw the Flamingos become the first African nation to win the competition.
Nigeria took control of the final through goals from Awawu Bashiru and Oluebube Umejaiku before Fuki Ito pulled one back for Japan late in the game.
However, the Asians were unable to find an equaliser as Akeem Busari's side held on to secure a famous victory.
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Japan 🆚 Nigeria #U17WWC https://t.co/BxHQdtR4DG— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) November 7, 2026
Japan’s coach speaks on Nigeria
Reflecting on the match, Shirai acknowledged that his team had been fully aware of Nigeria's strengths before kick-off but still found them difficult to contain.
"First of all, I have to say that Nigeria were a very strong team. We understood their strengths, but there were moments when they managed to get in behind our defence," the Japan coach told FIFA.
Shirai, however, reserved special praise for his players, who he believed gave everything despite being overwhelmed at key moments by the Flamingos' athleticism.
"I think our players fought incredibly hard until the very end, doing everything they could to cope with Nigeria's speed and physical power."
The Japanese coach also felt the match could have developed differently had his side managed to score earlier during their periods of pressure.
"I also believe that if we had managed to score earlier, we might have had a better chance of winning the match."
Despite the disappointment of falling at the final hurdle, Shirai insisted his players should leave Morocco with their heads held high after reaching the showpiece event.
The Final. 🏆 #U17WWC https://t.co/qcc95fRoAi— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) November 7, 2026
"I want them to be proud of themselves. The way they fought until the very end of this World Cup will have inspired many people, and I hope they can take confidence from that."
Nigeria's victory completed a remarkable turnaround after the Flamingos lost their opening match of the tournament to Poland.
Busari's side responded by defeating Puerto Rico, DPR Korea, Mexico, Venezuela, Brazil and finally Japan to lift the trophy.
For Shirai, the final confirmed what many teams had discovered throughout the tournament: stopping this Nigeria side was easier said than done.