Burna Boy makes history yet again as first Nigerian artist to cross 4 billion YouTube views

Burna Boy has surpassed 4 billion total YouTube views, becoming the first Nigerian and Sub-Saharan African artist to reach the milestone.

Burna Boy has surpassed 4 billion total YouTube views, becoming the first Nigerian and Sub-Saharan African artist to reach the milestone.

The figure combines views across videos on his official channel, including hits such as ‘On The Low,’ ‘Ye,’ ‘Last Last’ and ‘For My Hand.’

The milestone builds on Burna Boy's previous YouTube record as the first Nigerian artist to cross 1 billion total views in 2021.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nigerian Afrobeats star Burna Boy has become the first Nigerian and Sub-Saharan African artist to surpass four billion total views on YouTube, marking another major milestone in a career already defined by record-breaking firsts.

The achievement reflects the combined views across videos on his official YouTube channel, spanning music videos and other content that has continued to draw a global audience to his page.

His catalogue includes some of his most commercially successful records, including ‘On The Low,’ ‘Ye,’ ‘Last Last’ and ‘For My Hand,’ each of which has individually racked up hundreds of millions of views on the platform.

Burna Boy performing at the London Stadium in 2023

Advertisement

Advertisement

This isn't Burna Boy's first time setting a YouTube benchmark for Nigerian and African artists. Back in September 2021, he became the first Nigerian act to cross one billion total views on the platform, a milestone he reached ahead of other top-viewed Nigerian artists at the time, including Davido and Wizkid.

Since then, his numbers have continued climbing steadily, aided by a run of Grammy-nominated and Grammy-winning albums, including African Giant and Twice As Tall, both of which produced videos that performed strongly on the platform.

Beyond YouTube, Burna Boy has built a reputation over the past several years as one of the genre's most decorated global crossover acts, becoming the first Nigerian artist to headline New York's Madison Square Garden in 2022, and continuing to sell out major international venues across the US and Europe in the years since.

The four-billion milestone adds to a growing list of achievements that have positioned him as one of the most streamed and most viewed African artists in the world, further cementing the commercial reach Afrobeats has gained on a global scale over the past decade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As of publication, Burna Boy has not personally commented on the milestone, with the news first spreading through entertainment blogs and industry commentary tracking his YouTube analytics.