"I Never Think About It!" Jokic Fires Back at Critics and Sends a Heartfelt Message to Fans /VIDEO/

The Denver Nuggets cruised past Toronto 128-109 behind another historic masterclass from Nikola Jokic. The Serbian center posted 32 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists, securing a triple-double in just three quarters of play.

The Nuggets comfortably defeated the Raptors 128-109 on their home court.



Nikola Jokic led the way with 32 points on an efficient 13-of-19 shooting from the floor, while also racking up 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

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He achieved all of this without playing a single second in the fourth quarter!

The Serbian superstar now has 90 career triple-doubles through just three quarters—the most by any player in the last 40 years.

Nikola, you trailed by three at halftime before delivering a dominant second half, particularly in the third quarter. What clicked defensively during that third period?

"Yeah, I think we controlled the defensive glass. We know they are... I think they're first in the league in offensive rebounding, and we didn't give them many second-chance opportunities. They only had 11, while their average is around 20. So I think we did a really, really good job rebounding, and that helped us keep the momentum going."

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You scored 76 points in the paint as a team tonight. Nikola, how would you describe that aggressive mindset and attacking the interior?

"Well, you know, we just play with confidence. If a lane opens up, you just attack—strong and aggressive. And I think that collapses their defense. If someone rotates over to help, you can make the pass. If nobody rotates, you finish at the rim. It was all about having an aggressive mindset."

What was your mindset offensively in particular? It seemed like you were aggressive and looking for your own shot right from the tip-off.

"I don't know, it just unfolded that way. I never enter a game thinking, 'I'm going to do this' or 'I'm going to do that.' That was just how the game went, and everything came naturally. I don't really know how else to explain it."

Nuggets fans are listening right now—do you have a message for everyone who came out to support you tonight?

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"Of course. Thank you. Thank you for staying. It was an absolute pleasure playing in front of you. Love you, guys."

NBA Standings: