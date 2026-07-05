"I make ₦2.5 million monthly," corn seller claims in viral video, sparks debate

A roadside roasted corn seller has sparked widespread debate after claiming she earns ₦2.5 million every month from the business in a viral video

A roadside roasted corn seller has sparked widespread debate after claiming she earns ₦2.5 million every month from the business in a viral video

A Nigerian roasted corn seller has gone viral after claiming she makes ₦2.5 million monthly from her roadside business. Her statement has divided social media, with many questioning the figure while others say the informal economy is often underestimated.

A roadside roasted corn seller claimed she earns about ₦2.5 million monthly.

Her comments came shortly after First Lady Oluremi Tinubu's controversial remarks about small businesses.

Nigerians are divided, with some dismissing the claim and others defending the profitability of roadside businesses.

Another experienced corn seller in Ibadan explained the real costs, challenges and profits involved in the trade.

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A Nigerian roasted corn seller has become the latest internet sensation after boldly claiming she makes about ₦2.5 million every month from her roadside business.

The woman, whose identity is yet to be known, made the statement in a short TikTok video that has now gone viral across several social media platforms.

In the clip, a content creator stopped by her stand and asked how much she earns from selling roasted corn every month.

"Per month, I make like N2.5 million," the corn seller replied.

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Woman selling roasted corn sparks reactions after claiming she makes ₦2.5 million monthly pic.twitter.com/5lmvGQwXQe — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) July 5, 2026

Her answer immediately sparked reactions online, with many Nigerians saying the figure sounded unrealistic, while others insisted people often underestimate how much money moves around in the country's informal economy.

The conversation became even bigger because it came just days after Nigeria's First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, faced criticism over comments encouraging Nigerians to consider small businesses like selling roasted corn, akara and kuli-kuli as a means of livelihood.

As criticism continued, another video of the same corn seller surfaced, where she defended the business and insisted it has changed many lives.

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"You can use the money and train your children. You can use the money and build a house. You can use the money to do a lot of things.

"But when you look at people roasting corn and you think that it is a small business. But when you join the business, you will see, you will be happy," she said.

However, she did not explain whether the ₦2.5 million she mentioned was her total monthly sales or her actual profit after expenses, leaving many people with more questions than answers.

As expected, social media users wasted no time sharing their opinions.

One person wrote:

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"So Remi Tinubu was right? Well, she can still pay her to say this. E no get wetin these people no fit do."

Another questioned the seasonal nature of the business: "So what happens when Corn is out of season."

Others argued that roadside businesses are often far more profitable than many people think.

"I don't know why Nigerians find it hard to believe she makes that. Little things we look and call poor man's business has put many people like her above most of you calling her a scam."

Another commenter added:

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"The ₦2.5M roasted corn story has people shocked. But do the math. Good spot, steady supply, loyal customers. The informal economy feeds this country. People clowning street vendors have never stood at a busy junction at 6pm watching the money move."

Not everyone was convinced though.

"Even if she makes 10 million in a month, it doesn't remove the fact that that akara, corn and kuli-kuli remarks from the first lady is ridiculous! No PR for corn business can change this!"

Interestingly, the debate also brought attention to the realities of the roasted corn business.

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Mrs Lateef Rukayat, a roasted corn seller in Ibadan, says inflation and rising operating costs have made the business more expensive to start despite the recent drop in corn prices.

Mrs Lateef Rukayat, a roasted corn seller at Oke-Ado in Ibadan, explained that the business is no longer as cheap to start as many people assume.

According to her, inflation has made things much more expensive, although the price of corn has dropped recently.

“A few days ago, the price of a bag of corn reduced. Before this time, I used to buy a bag of corn between ₦30,000 to ₦35,000 and above. But, as the price reduced, a bag is now sold for ₦15,000.”

She also pointed out that buying corn is only one part of the expenses.

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“The cost of everything we are going to buy is one of the reasons people do not want to start the trade again. We will start from transportation, the money used to take the corn from the farm to where we’re going to sell. Also, we buy charcoal to roast the corn, nylon and paper for packaging. These are all to consider in starting a roasted corn business. You now see that it’s not some kind of trade to just jump into.”

Her comments highlight a reality many roadside traders face. While some vendors operating in busy locations with loyal customers may record impressive daily sales during corn season, running the business also comes with rising costs, seasonal demand and other operational expenses.