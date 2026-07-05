Meet the three brilliant Nigerian students representing the country at the STEM Olympiad

Meet the three brilliant Nigerian students representing the country at the STEM Olympiad

Meet the three brilliant Nigerian students representing the country at the STEM Olympiad

Three outstanding students from Nigeria’s South-East region have secured spots at the Grand Finale of the International STEM Olympiad in Rome after emerging champions in the Southeast STEM Mathematics Olympiad.

Three Nigerian students from the South-East region—Onwubiko Chimduebube Victor (13), Egejurum Onyedikachi Ethan (11), and Don Anele Munachimso Marvellous (17)—outperformed over 11,500 participants to win their respective categories in the Southeast STEM Mathematics Olympiad, qualifying them for the Grand Finale in Rome.

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Each champion brings a history of academic excellence: Victor is a national mathematics champion aspiring to be a software engineer; Ethan is an 11-year-old primary category prodigy; and Marvellous is an award-winning chemistry and mathematics student aiming to become a medical doctor.

Organised to reignite regional interest in STEM, the Southeast Maths Olympiad now requires an estimated £32,200 to cover flights, accommodation, and registration logistics to send the three brilliant representatives to the global competition.

Among more than 11,500 participants from across the region, Egejurum Onyedikachi Ethan, Onwubiko Chimduebube Victor, and Don Anele Munachimso Marvellous distinguished themselves with exceptional performances, earning the opportunity to represent Nigeria on the international stage.​

The trio’s achievements highlight the growing pool of young talent in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) across the South-East.

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Onwubiko Chimduebube Victor

Onwubiko Chimduebube Victor - 13 years old

School: Evergreen College, Enugu

Aspiration: Software Engineer

​Victor emerged as the winner of the Junior Category of the Southeast STEM Mathematics Olympiad, securing a place at the International STEM Olympiad Grand Finale in Rome.

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​His impressive record also includes finishing first in the Nigeria National Mathematics Competition held in Abuja, a feat that qualified him to represent the country in the junior division of the international contest.

​Representing Enugu State, Victor’s success reflects his dedication, analytical skills, and passion for mathematics. His journey serves as an inspiration to young learners aspiring to excel in STEM-related fields.

Egejurum Onyedikachi Ethan

Egejurum Onyedikachi Ethan - 11 years old

School: Diamond Special Schools, Owerri

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Aspiration: Software Engineer

​At just 11 years old, Ethan emerged as the Primary Category Grand Champion after outperforming more than 11,500 contestants across the region.

Known for his exceptional problem-solving abilities and strong mathematical reasoning, Ethan will represent Nigeria in Rome as one of the country’s brightest young STEM talents.

Don Anele Munachimso Marvellous

​Don Anele Munachimso Marvellous - 17 Years Old

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School: Diamond Special College

Aspiration: Medical Doctor

​Marvellous emerged as the Senior Category Regional Champion, adding another impressive accomplishment to his academic portfolio.

​Recently recognised with a national award for his outstanding performance in IGCSE Chemistry, he also received a cash prize of ₦5 million for his success in the regional mathematics competition.

As he prepares for the international stage in Rome, Marvellous hopes to further showcase the academic excellence and intellectual potential of Nigerian students.

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The International STEM Olympiad provides a platform for outstanding young innovators and problem-solvers from around the world to compete, collaborate, and demonstrate excellence in STEM disciplines. Winners of the competition receive international recognition and medals.

According to Alex Onyia, Convener of the Southeast Maths Olympiad, the total cost of sending the three students to Rome, including flights, accommodation, registration, and logistics, is estimated at £32,200.